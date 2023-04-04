We are getting closer to Open Source Summit North America, a huge open-source-focused event organized by The Linux Foundation. Fatima Sarah Khalid, a developer evangelist at GitLab, is a speaker at the event, and we have asked a couple of questions about the event and open-source software.

Can you please introduce yourself? What is your role at GitLab?

My name is Fatima Sarah Khalid, and I’m a developer Evangelist at GitLab. I connect with other developers, manage our community platforms, and contribute to open-source projects. I get to be the voice of our community to internal teams and focus on generating awareness about GitLab and enabling others to become evangelists outside the company as well.

What do you think about the Open Source Summit, and what do you think will be the hot topics of this year’s event?

I’m so excited to attend this year’s Open Source Summit and connect with fellow developers, technologists, and community leaders to collaborate, share my experience, and have conversations on furthering open source innovation. It’s one of my favorite conferences of the year and a great space for the open-source community to come together and have important discussions about ensuring a sustainable open-source ecosystem for everyone.

I anticipate this year’s event to focus on the challenges, new ideas, goals, and the future of open source, tackling some interesting conversations about new frontiers like the metaverse, AI-assisted coding, and federated social media. I also think there will be more discussions about the role of OSPOs – open-source program offices at organizations that support open-source projects.

I’ll be presenting in two sessions at the event: one on the power of allyship in creating an inclusive community and another that’ll examine recent changes to social media platforms and what that means for the open-source community. The first will be a lightning talk that explores the role of allyship through a choose-your-own-adventure activity with the audience. For the second, I’ll be discussing the rise of the federated social media model and what that means for fostering collaboration and transparency as organizations and open-source evangelists.

In what kind of situations does GitLab prefer open-source? Are there any crucial open-source solutions that are irreplaceable for GitLab?

At GitLab, we invest in free open-source products from which the whole GitLab community benefits. We believe that all of your code should be able to be freely downloaded and modified. In doing so, you’ll help make new product champions at your organizations.

At GitLab, we see open source as one of the key elements to combating data gravity, vendor lock-in, and rising cloud costs. In addition to being freely available, open source increases portability and interoperability within the tech market by allowing for multi-cloud environments.

Some of our crucial open-source solutions include continuous integration & delivery, GitOps, security & compliance, agile planning, value stream management, source code management, software supply chain security and automated software delivery.

How does GitLab contribute to open-source?

As a company, GitLab is dedicated to open source. Not only do we believe in it, but we use it and we give back to it. Not just through GitLab but through contributions to other open-source projects.

At GitLab, our open-source, cloud-agnostic approach enables users to contribute and collaborate freely, building better developers and better software that benefits the entire open-source community.

How important are open-source projects for DevSecOps platforms?

Open-source projects for DevSecOps platforms are crucial. Teams and companies benefit when IT organizations treat security as a shared responsibility, integrated from end-to-end, rather than something that gets done late in the development process.

As a single application built on a unified data source, GitLab provides a complete DevSecOps solution without the need to spend any resources on building and maintaining a DIY toolchain. If integrations are necessary for any reason, businesses can integrate once and have access to the entire platform.

What do you think about the current state and the future of open-source?

Open Source is foundational to critical software all over the world. Everyone can contribute to open-source projects, and they allow for transparency and collaboration. As long as there’s a need, projects and the communities associated with them will continue to thrive.

Looking ahead, I think we’ll see more open-source software alternatives emerging in new sectors. I think we’ll also see more communities, businesses, and governments expanding as they invest in an open-source strategy and invest in open-source contributors

We’ll also see broader discussions around open source usage and ownership of new technologies, like AI-assisted tools and virtual reality. It’s a thrilling time to be involved with open-source conversations about creating and training powerful AI models, ethical challenges around AI-assisted tools, and the implications for society as AIs make decisions or provide knowledge for us. The questions being asked about AI and open source today are similar to the ones we asked about the open source movement, with licenses, ownership, and collaboration, so I’m looking forward to being a part of those discussions and also seeing the outcome.