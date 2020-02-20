A2 Hosting is a web hosting and domain registration company. Brad Litwin, Marketing Manager of A2 Hosting answered our questions about the company services and the industry.

A2 Hosting is one of the most popular domain registration and web hosting company. We have made an interview with Brad Litwin, Marketing Manager of A2 Hosting about the company activities, customer satisfaction, support team, migration process, and the hosting industry.

1. Can you please introduce your self? Tell us about your role at A2 hosting and your daily activities.

My name is Brad Litwin. I am the Marketing Manager for A2 Hosting. Our Marketing department has our hands in a lot of different aspects including our Affiliate Program, social media, website content, customer communication and more!

2. What makes A2 Hosting different? Speed, Security, Service?

While we certainly offer industry-leading customer support and reliability, our goal is to set the standard for web hosting speed. After all, your web host plays a large part in how fast your site performs. Website speed has a direct impact on your search engine rankings, customer satisfaction, bounce rate, and even your conversion rate.

3. Which technologies do you use to provide a good service for your customers?

Piggy-backing off of the last question, we have our exclusive Turbo line offering page loads of up to 20X faster compared to competing hosts. However, we also offer Linux-based solutions featuring the best versions including PHP, MariaDB, Apache, Python and so much more. We also offer pre-optimized WordPress Hosting so customers get the best speed and security optimized right out of the box.

4. What kind of support does A2 Hosting provide? Can you tell us about your support team?

A2 Hosting offers real, 24/7/365 Support from our Guru Crew Support team. Customers can contact us via live chat, phone or email.

5. Do you provide a migrating service for someone who wants to be A2 Hosting customer?

Yes, our team is able to migrate your site for free, in most cases. It’s a hands-free experience for our customers so they have nothing to worry about when switching to A2 Hosting.

6. Could you please tell us about the hosting trends for today and in the upcoming few years?

I think we’ll continue to see rapid growth in WordPress usage and hosting support. It’s staggering the amount of users who power their sites with WordPress. By the end of last year, WordPress had a market share of over 35%, up by almost 30% over the past 2-years.

7. What else do you want our readers to know about A2 Hosting or web hosting industry?

If you want to take our hosting for a test drive, you can do it with our Anytime Money Back Guarantee! That means if you decide we’re not the right host for you, we’ll refund your payment, no worries!