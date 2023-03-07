In our interview, Ibrar Ahmed is answering our questions about open-source, Percona, and the upcoming open-source-focused event, SCaLE 20x. Ibrar Ahmed is the principal software engineer at Percona and has 24 years of software development experience with a focus on databases. He is also a speaker for the PostgreSQL community.

Can you please introduce yourself? What is your role at Percona LLC?

I am a Principal Engineer at Percona LLC with a software design and development background. With 24 years of software development experience, I have dedicated 17 years to core PostgreSQL development. Before my career in open-source development, I worked in system-level embedded development.

In 2006, I began my open-source development journey with EnterpriseDB, specifically in PostgreSQL. I have contributed numerous performance enhancements to PostgreSQL and other open-source communities throughout my career. I also have experience with other databases such as MySQL, Oracle, and NoSQL databases like MongoDB and Hadoop. In addition, I have integrated tools like Hive, HBase, and Spark with PostgreSQL.

I am an active speaker in the PostgreSQL community, giving over 60 talks in the past four years. Furthermore, I have authored several books on PostgreSQL. Being recognized as among the top 100 most influential people in the database community is an honor.

Can you summarize your “Tune PostgreSQL for Read/Write Scalability.” speech on SCaLE 20x?

PostgreSQL is an exceptional open-source database that requires careful configuration for optimal performance. The default configuration that comes with PostgreSQL is not optimized for any specific workload, and production systems with high-end hardware often require additional configuration to maximize efficiency. Fortunately, PostgreSQL offers various configuration parameters that can be adjusted to suit the available hardware, workload, and query type.

However, configuring PostgreSQL for maximum performance output can be challenging as it depends on factors such as hardware, workload, and query types. It is common for people to configure PostgreSQL based solely on the available hardware and overlook the workload and query type. Yet, these three cases (write-intensive, read-intensive, and read-write-intensive) require distinct configurations.

In this informative talk, attendees will gain insights into configuring PostgreSQL for different load types, including read, write, and read-write intensive workloads. With real-time examples, the talk will explore essential configuration parameters in detail. By the end of the session, attendees will clearly understand how to optimize PostgreSQL for maximum performance output in their unique use cases.

What do you think about SCaLE 20x and its collocated events?

Thanks for asking about my thoughts on SCaLE 20x and its collocated events. As a regular speaker in various PostgreSQL conferences, I had the opportunity to attend SCaLE 19x as a speaker last year, and the experience was truly remarkable. The conference was much larger, and I was proud to be invited as a speaker for the second time.

What stood out for me was the significant presence of the open-source community at the conference. While SCaLE is not solely focused on PostgreSQL, seeing so many attendees and speakers from the community was heartening. The level of participation and enthusiasm was remarkable, and it was an excellent opportunity to engage with other open-source projects and communities.

Overall, I had an excellent experience at SCaLE 19x and looked forward to attending future events. It is a fantastic platform to connect with other professionals in the industry and exchange ideas and knowledge, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it.

How does Percona LLC contribute to open source?

Percona is a world-class open-source software, support, and services company that optimizes databases and applications in on-premises and cloud environments. Our expertise and commitment to open-source software set us apart from our competitors.

At Percona, we firmly believe in the power of open-source software and have made significant contributions to the community. We are passionate about supporting the development and growth of open-source software, and it has the potential to drive innovation and create value for organizations of all sizes.

Our contributions to open source are extensive and varied. We have developed and maintained several popular open-source tools, including Percona Server for MySQL, Percona XtraBackup, and Percona Toolkit. In addition, we have sponsored numerous conferences and events, and our team of experts actively contributes to several open-source communities, including MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL.

Open source is a technology and a way of thinking and working that can transform how organizations operate and innovate.

What kinds of third-party open-source code does Percona LLC use in its projects?



PMM – Go and React.

MySql – C

Postgres – C

Mongo – C/C++/Go

What do you think of the current state and the future of open source? What are your forecasts for the next 30 years?

The future of open source is expected to be even more promising. Open-source software is expected to grow and become even more pervasive across various industries. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, open-source libraries and frameworks will likely play a crucial role in developing these technologies.

In the next 30 years, open-source software will continue to thrive and play a vital role in the technology industry. More companies will likely open-source their software, and open-source software will become even more prevalent in areas such as healthcare, transportation, and finance. New technologies and innovations like blockchain and AI will likely create new opportunities for open-source software development.