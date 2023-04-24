Kapil Gupta, VP at Yugabyte, answers our questions regarding how Yugabyte contributes to open-source, the benefit of open-source for database modernization, the current state, and the future of open-source, and more. Yugabyte is an open-source, distributed SQL database designed for global, internet-scale applications.

Can you please introduce yourself? What is your role at Yugabyte?

My name is Kapil Gupta. I am the VP of Engineering for the core database at Yugabyte.

What do you think about the Open Source summit and what do you think will be the hot topics of this year’s event?

The Open Source Summit is a valuable forum for the companies and communities behind open-source software to come together and learn from each other. I’m looking forward to the conversations at this year’s event.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen an explosion of generative AI tools and use cases spurred by OpenAI’s announcement of tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E. In this climate, open-source platforms for generative AI, and more broadly, machine learning will be on everyone’s minds. I expect to hear how software companies are incorporating GenAI and AI into their products and anticipate an active debate about the opportunities and dangers of AI.

After a decade of infrastructure modernization, agile development, and microservices, enterprises are finally considering how they can modernize their transactional databases. While the rest of their IT stack is cloud-native, these companies still rely on legacy RDBMSs like Oracle, SQL Server, and DB2 to run transactional workloads. Faced with the need to ship products and features faster, companies are now considering cloud-native RDBMS alternatives. I’m looking forward to discussion around the pros and cons of open-source cloud native databases.

Another topic that has been ongoing for the past couple of years is how companies can test and trust the security of the open-source software that they use. We will discuss how to build and use a software bill of materials (SBOM) for open-source software, and how to ensure effective software testing and quality control for open-source software.

In what kind of situations does Yugabyte prefer open-source? Are there any crucial open-source solutions that are irreplaceable for Yugabyte?

Yugabyte prefers to use open source wherever it is aligned with our strategic vision. I would characterize our use of PostgreSQL and RocksDB as strategic choices. We use PostgreSQL for the upper half of our database. PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source database system with over 35 years of active development and its usage has been very beneficial to us. We also leverage RocksDB, which is an open-source persistent key-value store for our embeddable storage needs.

How does Yugabyte contribute to open-source?

Yugabyte is the company behind the open-source distributed SQL database YugabyteDB. In 2019, the company decided to make the database available under the Apache 2.0 license. This change bucked the trend of database and data infrastructure companies abandoning open-source licenses for some or all of their core projects. YugabyteDB achieves PostgreSQL compatibility by reusing PostgreSQL’s query layer and supporting all advanced features. We have contributed fixes and improvements back to the PostgreSQL project.

What is the most important benefit of open source for database modernization?

For enterprises modernizing their data infrastructure, open-source software offers several benefits:

Open-source databases enjoy broad adoption, which in turn powers the rapid feedback loop needed to build high-quality and reliable new software features. Security hardening, ecosystem integrations, extensibility frameworks, and other enterprise features naturally get stronger as a result of this approach. This is essential for databases that power business-critical applications. Active open-source communities offer a broad base of support for enterprise developers and operations teams looking to use the software. Practitioners can quickly get their questions answered by others in the community rather than relying entirely on the software vendor’s support team. Enterprises prefer open-source software because it offers a strategic alternative to commercial offerings of the database. So, if the enterprise customer is unhappy with a commercial arrangement with the vendor, they have the option to download and use the software themselves, relying on third-party service providers or their own teams to maintain the database infrastructure. What do you think about the current state and the future of open-source?

Open source as a software license model remains robust and has a bright future. It has proven to be the most successful approach to building and distributing critical infrastructure software, as removing barriers to entry offers absolute freedom and enables exponential adoption and growth.