Martin Makarsky from Fingerprint has answered our questions regarding the upcoming Open Source Summit event by The Linux Foundation and open-source software. Martin is head of developer experience at Fingerprint with more than 10 years of experience in technology and developer relations. He is an avid user of JavaScript with a penchant of everything web and web security. By day, he tries to find ways to help people with code. At night, he is developing what is, at first glance, incompatible pieces into meaningful structures.

What do you think about the Open Source Summit and what do you think will be the hot topics of this year’s event?

I’m looking forward to attending the Open Source Summit! I believe it’s a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with and learn from developers, technologies, and experts in the space. I expect some of the trending topics we’ll hear about this year will include the rise of AI and its impact on open-source and a continued emphasis on the security of open-source platforms.

What is the importance of device identity? How do organizations benefit from your solutions?

Device identity is an increasingly important factor in online security and fraud prevention. At Fingerprint, we provide solutions that help organizations to identify devices with the highest available accuracy, allowing them to detect and prevent fraudulent activity such as account sharing, account takeover, and paywall evasion.

One of the key benefits of Fingerprint is that our open-source and Pro solutions enable organizations to identify browsers with a high degree of accuracy, even when traditional methods such as cookies or IP addresses are not available or unreliable. By analyzing a wide range of browser attributes, we can create a unique browser fingerprint that can be used to identify browsers across multiple sessions. This information helps organizations detect anomalies and suspicious behavior to prevent fraud, account takeover, and other forms of online abuse. By leveraging our solutions organizations can benefit from increased security, reduced fraud, and improved user experience.

How do you ensure the security in Fingerprint? What kind of measures do you take?

The benefits of browser fingerprinting as a consumer include an overall safer browsing experience and user experience when using software or viewing a website. Browser fingerprinting aims to identify visitors to a site better and separate those that may be fraudulent and those that may not.

Fingerprint is compliant with the industry’s highest standards in security, privacy, and compliance, including GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 Type II, to keep users and customers safe.

How does Fingerprint contribute to open-source?

Our company is rooted in the open-source community, with FingerprintJS as our first step into browser and device identification, and is currently the #1 browser fingerprinting library available on GitHub. FingerprintJS generates a browser fingerprint that queries browser attributes and computes a hashed visitor identifier from them. Unlike cookies and local storage, a browser fingerprint stays the same in incognito mode, even when browser data is purged.

We also actively maintain and improve our open-source library while engaging with our active developer community on Discord, and GitHub, and through our extensive documentation ensure developers utilizing our open-source library have all the resources they need.

What do you think about the current state and the future of open-source?

Open-source technology offers users the ability to collaborate, share information, and develop an understanding of how the technology works and I am proud of Fingerprint’s involvement in this space. Our company invests in the expansion of both our open-source and Pro options; but the open-source community was pivotal for our initial success. We have continued to build upon that base, and I see open-source continuing to be valuable in generating permanent and accurate visitor identifiers.