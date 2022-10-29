SigintOS is an improved Linux distribution for Signal Intelligence based on Ubuntu. With the wide range of software, many SIGINT operations can be performed via a single graphical interface. HackRF, BladeRF, USRP, and RTL-SDR are already installed, and the most used Gnuradio, GSM and GPS applications are also included in the distribution. We’ve talked with Murat Sisman, Founder and Maintainer of SigintOS, about the popular Signal Intelligence Linux distribution: SigintOS.

What is SigintOS?

SIgintOS is a Linux distribution for Signal Intelligence. It has provided solutions to hardware and software version problems, which are the most important problems of users and institutions for years. It ensures the smooth operation of libraries of multiple electronic hardware and software. Especially the hardware used in Radio Frequency works with different software drivers, which has always been a problem. With SigintOS, SDR hardware (Software Defined Radio) used in all Radio Frequency operations in the market can operate with plug-and-play features without any problems.

When and how did SigintOS appear?

In March 2018, users started downloading on the official SigintOS website. But it took a long time to come out. This project was a Linux distribution created purely for my personal use. When I decided to create a practical and easy-to-use Linux system for Sigint operations, the foundations of SigintOS were laid. After designing a system that works flawlessly with all hardware for me, I developed software with an easy-to-use graphical interface to meet market needs.

SigintOS Tools; Sigint was born as a software that can easily perform the most difficult operations in the sector with GUI and took its place in SigintOS Linux. After I wanted to make this distribution that I developed for myself available to everyone, I started to offer it to all users in the world by making the distribution runnable on USB Stick and, at the same time, installing it on HDD.

How did SigintOS react when it was released?

After its publication on the website, I did not personally make any advertisements, but I wrote informative articles on some blogs and amateur radio forums. Incredibly, the downloads made my server unusable in its first week. Many Linux lovers have started to announce SigintOS and even write articles on their blogs on important industry websites such as Medium.com and Rtl-sdr.com. It has exceeded 10.000 Downloads in less than a month. I have tried to answer the congratulatory e-mails of many people interested in this field every day. I didn’t think it would get this much attention, but I kept getting many messages indicating a successful job.

Who is the User Audience of SigintOS?

In the first years of its broadcasting, the user base was mainly people and public institutions interested in Amateur Radio. It is used by a curious audience, which we can define as Hackers today, especially when people working in large institutions such as NASA, the US Army, and ESA are predominant. In the middle of 2022, 44,000 downloads were reached. In many events organized by NASA, SigintOS presentations and sessions about its use were held and used in university lectures. SigintOS usage seminars were held at many Cyber Security events. Today, the public institutions of many countries, including the US army, actively use SigintOS. We can say that everyone working in Sigint and RF field is in the SigintOS mass.

Why is SigintOS so popular?

Signal Intelligence is a very new topic in the world. This concept emerged during the Second World War and has been used cumbersome and primitive methods until today. To listen to speeches on a radio frequency, millions of dollars and devices would fill a huge room where required. There was a very little human resource to use or design this equipment. Today, with the developing technology, software-based radio cards have started to be produced and offered to users. Hardware that used to be a huge room ten years ago has now shrunk to the size of a USB stick. Against all these hardware and electronic developments, the Sigint area is still very untouched regarding software. Software belonging to new technologies is not yet appealing to users.

SigintOS has filled a very important gap in this field and contributed to the technological development of hardware as software development. A young person who uses the electronic hardware he bought with SigintOS by spending only $100 will be able to write future Sigint projects from where he sits. While this young man can receive data from Meteorology satellites and listen to broadcasts from the International Space Station, he will also be able to develop many projects related to public safety. That’s why SigintOS is so popular. It makes the impossible yesterday possible for everyone today.

What is the next step of SigintOS

SigintOS has appealed to professional and amateur users worldwide and will continue to do so. His next step will be in the public domain. It will create a cheaper, faster, small, and more practical infrastructure instead of the cumbersome, expensive, and large-footprint systems currently used. SigintOS – aims at this with the Sigint Platform project. The Business Plan is ready and waiting for its investors. Its game-changer identity makes it ready to make a difference with its effective products in this new technological world. Many different investors are still interested in SigintOS. However, we aim to work with investors who will make a difference in this regard.

What position will SigintOS take in the future?

I could write sentences of thousands of words on this subject, but this will sum it up much better; If one day aliens send a message to Earth, it will be received and analyzed with SigintOS!

Finally, what do you want to say?

We have produced technology that will change the world, and we want to meet forward-thinking and big-thinking investors to take it even further. They can contact us without hesitation.