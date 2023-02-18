Rafael Rachid, the CEO of Linuxfx, answered our questions about Linuxfx, what new features he might be considering adding, and general questions about Linux as well as Windows. He got to know MS-DOS and MS-Windows 3.11, played Prince Of Persia, learned to program in Summer87 and C and had his first PC an MSX. He developed the first version of Linuxfx in 2007 and reports that it didn’t look like Windows. He currently works with biometrics and artificial intelligence. As a hobby, he likes turbocharged cars and meeting interesting people.

What is the main focus of the Linuxfx operating system?

Linuxfx was developed for various scenarios. The main ones are:

Revive old computers that were originally designed to run Windows 7 and don’t support Windows 10.

Repurpose more modern computers that will lose Windows 10 support in 2024 and do not meet Windows 11 requirements.

Assist users who need a simple system and do not want to learn a new operating system.

Support companies that need equipment only for everyday tasks.

Support elderly users who need a computer just to do basic things.

Support advanced users who want a look and feel similar to Microsoft’s Windows.

The Windows interface on the Linux operating system seems like a good idea for anyone who wants to try Linux. What are the reactions of newcomers?

Most Linuxfx users are Windows users and love the system. Native Linux users normally do not support the development of Linuxfx for several reasons, but the main reason is precisely that the system is similar to Windows, in terms of use and appearance. The vast majority manage to use the system without any problems or discomfort since the platform is resistant to viruses and common problems of the Microsoft platform.

What about existing Linux users? Are they happy using Linux in a Windows interface?

Many users have revived machines that were digital garbage, others are working with speed and security without much adaptation. So yes, they are happy using Linuxfx.

Have you ever had legal problems with Microsoft? Did someone from the company contact you about this project?

All themes and icons used in the system are open-source and obtained directly from the internet. Microsoft never contacted us to complain about anything. The links where themes and resources were obtained are available on our website. The Settings menu is very similar to the Windows Settings menu. However, menu items usually open another window for changing settings.

Do you have plans to fully integrate all settings into the Linuxfx settings interface?

We’re working a lot on the new tool that we’re going to call PowerToys and we haven’t had time to integrate everything, but in the very near future, we’re going to integrate all the screens to stay as faithful as possible to the Microsoft system.

Desktop widgets, a feature that Microsoft dropped in later versions of Windows, are back in Linuxfx. Do users actually use them? Do you use them personally?

Linuxfx Widgets have more interesting features, I particularly use them a lot. In new versions of Linuxfx, many more tools will be available in this sense.

Should users feel safe using Linuxfx? What kind of security solutions does Linuxfx offer?

Linuxfx is based on Ubuntu LTS, bringing all the legacy security features of Ubuntu. All solutions available for Ubuntu are available for Linuxfx.

There are free and professional editions of Linuxfx. What are the differences between them? What kind of users is the professional edition intended for?

Some features will only be available in the Professional version after the trial period. These resources do not interfere with the functioning of the system, but they may be essential for some specific users. Android support, voice assistant, active directory, access to One Drive, and new PowerToys are some features that are developed by us and will only be available for 30 days, but this does not directly affect the use and any special functions of the system.

What is the Linuxfx roadmap for this year? What new features do you plan to offer?

This year will be a very productive year for Linuxfx. The new PowerToys tool will make it much easier for users with functions that facilitate the operation and configuration of the system without advanced knowledge. Features like disabling the system password for any administrative tasks, advanced system settings and the way the system works, and much more. All with a simple mouse click. Several new platforms and IDE features, increased compatibility with Microsoft Windows applications, the addition of new control panel settings, and much more. We’re working hard so that new users can get through the end of support for Windows 10 next year without too much trouble.