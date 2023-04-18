Shelly Cohen, head of business development at Wix.com eCommerce is answering our questions regarding the e-commerce platform. Wix.com eCommerce is an easy solution for those who want to quickly deploy an online market, providing all the necessary tools for the users; it also does not require any development skills.

Can you please introduce yourself? What is your role in Wix.com?

Hello, I’m Shelly Cohen, a member of Wix’s eCommerce management team. I have been at Wix, the leading platform for anyone to create, manage and grow a digital presence, for over 9 years now. Wix offers a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, and marketing tools. And we’re constantly working on improving our offerings to provide merchants with all the tools they need to successfully run and grow their businesses directly from our platform. That said, I’m responsible for Wix’s eCommerce strategy, partnerships, and initiating product innovation to make sure we’re best supporting our users.

What is Wix eCommerce? What advantages does it have?

Wix eCommerce is an all-in-one eCommerce platform for any user, no matter their design or development skills. Businesses and users can create a fully customizable and professional-looking eCommerce website and sell everywhere.

With comprehensive management tools, multichannel integrations, best-in-class security, and a high-resilience infrastructure, the Wix platform gives users the power to sell more, scale quicker, and diversify their business strategy.

Our offerings are designed to help businesses save time, streamline processes, and improve the customer experience. With these features, businesses can focus on growing their business rather than getting bogged down in the details of running an online store.

Which eCommerce website developing procedures does Wix eCommerce include, and which steps should a customer take to make the website fully operational?

There are 10 essential steps to creating an online store with Wix.

Create products & product options: Business owners need to put their products or services out there. If products have different options, such as sizes or colors, owners should include those as well, so customers can choose the option they want. Create categories & display them on separate pages: Categories let business owners group similar products so they can be displayed together on the site (a “Candles” page, a “Ceramics” page, etc.). Enter the site settings: It’s important to take the time and enter all the basic details needed for the site to function smoothly. These include the email address where customers can contact support and know the business location, language, and currency. Choose shipping, local delivery, & pickup options: Getting products to customers is key. For each location owners want to sell to, they need to set up the best method to provide the product to their customers. This can be through a shipping carrier, hand delivery, or allowing pickup from your physical location. Set up tax: Business owners need to make sure to set up tax collection to comply with local tax laws. They can set up tax with a few easy clicks in the Wix Stores Dashboard. Set up payment providers: Before business owners can start selling products, they must set up a way for customers to pay. Business owners can choose to include a variety of payment methods, including credit cards and debit cards, mobile wallets, digital currencies, and installment payments. These payment methods are subject to a business owner’s geographical location. Connect a domain: It’s important to set up and connect a domain to your website so customers can easily find your site, and helps to make your web presence more professional by providing a distinct online space for your company and brand. Design the look of the store: Whatever look business owners are going for, they can customize the design of their site to get the perfect style for their brand. They can customize their site with a selection of layouts, colors, fonts, and more, to match the look and feel of their brand. Customize the Members’ Area: The Members’ Area is where customers can view upcoming and past orders, edit their saved addresses and credit cards, and more. Go live!: It’s time to publish the site and begin making sales.

How do you support growing businesses? What happens when a customer reaches the limits of their Wix eCommerce plans?

We offer all the features users need to build, run, and grow their eCommerce business and are committed to meeting the needs of our users by continually enhancing our platform. We keep a close eye on industry trends and speak to our users to identify areas where we can add new capabilities, features, and integrations.

Furthermore, we acknowledge that business owners may not have the expertise or time to deal with the technical intricacies involved in creating and managing a website. Therefore, they might prefer to seek the services of a skilled designer, developer, or agency, which we refer to as Partners. Partners can assist business owners at every step of the process, from constructing a website to taking care of all aspects of running and maintaining their website. They can leverage our tools and resources to develop customized solutions that seamlessly align with the business objectives of the business they are working with.

How does Wix eCommerce connect to payment systems? Does it support at least the major ones in each country?

At Wix, we have an advanced, global payments infrastructure that can help users manage all business transactions from one dashboard. Wix Payments is our native and most efficient way for businesses to accept payments without setting up a third-party payment provider. If Wix Payments isn’t available in a region or if a user wants to connect to a different payment provider, they can select from different payment options available in their region.

How do you solve the SEO problem? What kind of SEO tools/solutions do you provide for eCommerce websites?

Wix has a robust SEO toolset for users. All Wix sites are backed by a solid infrastructure that meets the needs of search engines, giving users a strong SEO foundation to compete in organic search. Users can optimize their SEO workflow and maximize how their site performs in search results by customizing their site’s meta tags, URL structure, canonical tags, structured data markup, robots.txt file, and more.

We are constantly launching new tools for optimizing SEO. Most recently we launched our SEO Dashboard, with integrated reports from Google Search Console, for users to manage their SEO from one place. The Dashboard provides a suite of advanced SEO tools, education materials tailored to different skill levels, and integration with Google Search Console, providing a snapshot of valuable information. We also were the first closed CMS to release an in-house tool that allows our users to inspect all their site’s URLs at once, the Wix Site Inspection, using Google’s URL Inspection API.

What kind of metrics do you provide to eCommerce website owners to understand the visitors’ behavior?

Success requires users to have a clear understanding of the health of their business. It requires having a constant pulse on their eCommerce metrics in order to keep their business growing in the right ways. There are many eCommerce metrics users should be tracking, from marketing-focused data points to business-related measurements and customer service-related metrics, and we can help them every step of the way. Some of these metrics include:

Conversion rate: A “conversion” could mean different things to different people. Once defined, the conversion rate can be calculated by multiplying the conversions divided by the total users and then multiplying by 100. As users look to increase conversion rates across their eCommerce site, there are several conversion rate optimization tests to try.

A “conversion” could mean different things to different people. Once defined, the conversion rate can be calculated by multiplying the conversions divided by the total users and then multiplying by 100. As users look to increase conversion rates across their eCommerce site, there are several conversion rate optimization tests to try. Return rate: This is the number of orders returned or refunded divided by the total number of orders multiplied by 100. It’s important to keep in mind that returns don’t just cost a business money, but they have the potential to erode brand reputation. The best way to improve a returns rate is to ask shoppers why they’re returning products. Users should also make sure their eCommerce return policy is clear and easy to find.

This is the number of orders returned or refunded divided by the total number of orders multiplied by 100. It’s important to keep in mind that returns don’t just cost a business money, but they have the potential to erode brand reputation. The best way to improve a returns rate is to ask shoppers why they’re returning products. Users should also make sure their eCommerce return policy is clear and easy to find. Net profit margin: Of course, business owners want (and need) to be making a profit, and net profit margin is the best to measure this. To figure out the net profit margin, take revenue minus the cost of goods sold, then minus operating and other expenses including interest and taxes divided by total revenue multiplied by 100. Net profit margin is indicative of the bottom line, whereas gross profit margin gives owners an immediate look at a profit or loss.

Of course, business owners want (and need) to be making a profit, and net profit margin is the best to measure this. To figure out the net profit margin, take revenue minus the cost of goods sold, then minus operating and other expenses including interest and taxes divided by total revenue multiplied by 100. Net profit margin is indicative of the bottom line, whereas gross profit margin gives owners an immediate look at a profit or loss. Organic vs Paid Traffic: Knowing the source of web traffic can help users understand the effectiveness of their eCommerce marketing efforts and where they should invest more time and resources. To find the breakdown of organic versus paid traffic, users can use tools like Wix Analytics or Google Analytics.

Knowing the source of web traffic can help users understand the effectiveness of their eCommerce marketing efforts and where they should invest more time and resources. To find the breakdown of organic versus paid traffic, users can use tools like Wix Analytics or Google Analytics. Cost-per-click (CPC): CPC is what it costs for each person who clicks on a link within a pay-per-click ad. This could be through Google ads, Amazon ads, and Facebook ads.

CPC is what it costs for each person who clicks on a link within a pay-per-click ad. This could be through Google ads, Amazon ads, and Facebook ads. Customer satisfaction score (CSAT): This involves a popular method for gauging customer satisfaction. Businesses can establish a CSAT by asking customers a single question: “How satisfied were you with your experience?” and asking them to respond on a scale of one through five.

What are your plans for Wix eCommerce this year? What new features should we expect?

We’re constantly innovating our offerings and products to help businesses thrive in today’s online marketplace.

We have introduced several new features to our eCommerce platform, such as the Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment App that simplifies order processing by integrating Amazon orders with the Wix dashboard. We have implemented “back in stock” emails that alert customers when a product that was out of stock becomes available again, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, we have added pre-order options that enable businesses to sell products before they are officially released, giving them a competitive advantage and allowing them to better anticipate demand.

We are currently observing a growing trend, in the industry and at Wix, towards platforms that offer more flexibility and options. We are focused on opening up our platform to provide standalone solutions that can be easily integrated into other systems. We’re seeing an increasing number of our partners and advanced users leverage our infrastructure to build their own solutions using low-code and no-code platforms. We’ll continue to embrace this shift by offering more open and flexible solutions to match the expectations and preferences of our users.

Do you have any plans to provide AI-based solutions with Wix eCommerce?

We recently released our AI Text Editor to help businesses generate high-quality and uniquely-tailored content. By entering several inputs about the desired text, within seconds, the AI Text Creator creates selections of tailored titles, taglines, and paragraphs to choose from. This feature helps combat the time-consuming efforts needed to complete a professional-looking website and essential marketing materials including email marketing campaigns and landing pages.

We will continue to research and understand how AI tools and technologies can assist our users and their businesses.

How do you ensure security for eCommerce businesses, especially payment processes?

When it comes to our users’ safety, we take no chances. Wix deploys and maintains technical and organizational security measures so users can run their businesses and process payment transactions with confidence and without concern.

How did Covid affect eCommerce? How did customer behavior change during and after the pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements made a significant impact on daily life, including how people shopped and what they shopped for. During the pandemic, with the closure of physical stores and restrictions on movement, consumers turned to online shopping in unprecedented numbers. This led to a surge in eCommerce sales, particularly for essential goods and services such as groceries, household supplies, and personal protective equipment.

As the pandemic progressed, customer behavior changed, and online shopping became the preferred mode of shopping for many. This trend was particularly evident in mobile commerce, as consumers increasingly turned to their smartphones and other mobile devices to make purchases. The convenience of mobile commerce, including features such as one-click buying and mobile payments, became even more critical during the pandemic as people sought faster and more convenient ways to shop.

The pandemic also accelerated the trend towards a multichannel approach, where businesses strive to provide a seamless experience across multiple channels and devices. Brands that could deliver a consistent and engaging experience across all touchpoints, from their website and social media channels to their physical stores, were more successful in building brand loyalty and driving sales.

Lastly, another trend that emerged during the pandemic was hyper-personalization. Consumers now expect a more personalized experience when shopping online, including personalized recommendations and product suggestions based on their browsing and purchase history, as well as personalized marketing messages and offers tailored to their individual preferences and behavior. Businesses that could provide this level of hyper-personalization were better equipped to attract and retain customers during the pandemic.

As we’ve come out of the pandemic, the convenience of mobile commerce and the importance of a multichannel approach are still essential for businesses looking to succeed, and hyper-personalization is likely to become even more critical as customers increasingly demand personalized experiences in all aspects of their lives.