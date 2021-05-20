One of the important password managers 1Password rolled out official support and a desktop app for Linux.

New features are coming soon

1Password for Linux also debuts with several features that are coming soon to 1Password for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android:

Secure file attachments

Item archiving and deletion features for better document organization

Watchtower Dashboard to monitor and evaluate your password security health

New sharing details to see who has access to what

Quick Find and intelligent search suggestions

A beautiful new look and feel based on our new design language

If you use your computer’s fingerprint sensor or a Yubikey to unlock your computer, you can now use those same methods to unlock 1Password for Linux. If it works in your distro, it’ll work in 1Password.

Which Linux distros are supported?

At launch, the following distros and app stores are supported:

