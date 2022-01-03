Changing the operating system’s look is always refreshing, and the icon packs are the best way to do it. For Linux, Papirus has been one of the most popular icon packs for years. The massive icon database of Papirus is now more significant, with additional 45 new icons in the latest version.

There are also updated icons

The new update released on the first day of 2022, brings additional icons for Linux Mint’s Sticky Notes app, GTK4 Reddit client Headlines, Overwatch (Lutris installation), and GTK image viewer app ImageRoll. In addition to new icons, there are also updated ones such as Spotify, GNOME Calls, GNOME Password Safe, and Diffuse.

The icon pack has a base version alongside special dark and light versions. On the other hand, it also comes as “ePapirus” and “ePapirus Dark” for Elementary OS and Pantheon Desktop Linux distributions.

How to Install the latest version of Papirus?

To install the latest version of the Papirus, you can use the Terminal commands seen below:

Ubuntu installation

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:papirus/papirus sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install papirus-icon-theme

Debian installation

sudo sh -c "echo 'deb http://ppa.launchpad.net/papirus/papirus/ubuntu focal main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/papirus-ppa.list" sudo apt-get install dirmngr sudo apt-key adv --recv-keys --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com E58A9D36647CAE7F sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install papirus-icon-theme

Direct Papirus ROOT installation

wget -qO- https://git.io/papirus-icon-theme-install | sh

Direct Papirus HOME installation for GTK

wget -qO- https://git.io/papirus-icon-theme-install | DESTDIR="$HOME/.icons" sh

Direct Papirus HOME installation for KDE

wget -qO- https://git.io/papirus-icon-theme-install | DESTDIR="$HOME/.local/share/icons" sh

Direct Papirus installation for BSD systems

wget -qO- https://git.io/papirus-icon-theme-install | env DESTDIR="/usr/local/share/icons" sh

