Linux is a powerful and flexible operating system that provides a wide selection of programs for several activities, including listening to music. On the platform, there are now several great music players that provide an enjoyable musical experience. This article will look at the top Linux music players currently available for offer and guide you in selecting the one that closely meets your requirements.

Best Linux music players

Rhythmbox

Rhythmbox is a free and open-source music player designed for Linux. Several Linux distributions ship it as their default audio player, like GNOME, and it has many features, including Unicode compatibility, an equalizer, quick tag editing, gapless playback, and a number of plugins. It also functions as a tag editor and music organizer. In addition to the iTunes Store, Miroguide.com, and manually entering a podcast feed URL, Rhythmbox also supports podcast subscriptions. New podcasts are then instantly downloaded and made accessible through the Library’s Podcasts section.

Get Rhythmbox

Audacious

Audacious is a free and open-source audio player users can use to play music, make custom playlists, and adjust the music using a graphical equalizer and audio effects. Audacious is made to be quick and lightweight without using up too many system resources. With a modern Qt-themed interface and the possibility to customize it with Winamp Classic skins, Audacious is compatible with Linux, BSD-derived operating systems, macOS, as well as Windows. The program also accepts plugins for enhanced features like fetching lyrics to the song the user is listening to.

Get Audacious

Clementine

Clementine is a multi-platform music player that was inspired by Amarok 1.4 and focuses on a lightweight and intuitive experience. Clementine also offers advanced features such as gapless playback, support for multiple audio formats, and integration with services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Spotify, and more. Compared to other music players, it might look a little old-fashioned, but Clementine offers many ways to truly customize the music player, from selecting its colors to using custom images as the background and more.

Get Clementine

Amarok

Initially created for the KDE desktop environment, Amarok is a free and open-source music player and library manager for Linux. Features offered by Amarok include dynamic playlists, automatic music management, integrated web services, support for lyrics, album artwork, podcasts, and more. In addition, users are able to create their own custom plugins and scripts, as well as alter the player’s functionality, appearance, and layout. Amarok is also available for Windows and macOS.

Get Amarok

Lollypop

Lollypop is a modern music player that works perfectly with the GNOME desktop environment but also works great with almost any DE. Since it fits so well into GNOME, you can also control the music playing from the notification bar. Lollypop was designed to be fast and lightweight with a modern, sleek, intuitive user interface. It supports a wide range of audio formats and has a “party mode” which will auto-select party-related playlists. It also has a built-in lyric viewer and offers the ability to edit tags and album artwork.

Get Lollypop

VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free and open-source multimedia player available for Linux, as well as for other operating systems. Being able to play a wide range of music and video formats, including DVDs and VCDs, makes it one of the most adaptable media players available. Most users of any operating system will be familiar with VLC Media Player due to its popularity. It can even be used to convert video file formats from one to another. While it is not seen as the perfect music player, it is a great option for watching music videos. VLC’s optimal use of system resources in Linux is a further plus, making it a great option for users with older hardware.

Get VLC Media Player

Spotify

Spotify is a popular music streaming service that is available on various platforms, including Linux. However, the Linux version of Spotify is not officially supported by the company but is developed by Spotify engineers who wanted to listen to Spotify on their Linux development machines. Since it is a passion project, it is unknown when it will be officially supported. Still, if Spotify is your preferred music player, it is still usable on Linux machines. Spotify’s Linux client is created to have the same user experience and capabilities as its Windows and Mac counterparts. For example, users can use the search function to find their favorite musicians, songs, and playlists. Using Spotify for local media is free; however, streaming capabilities still require a monthly subscription, or you will hear ads as well.

Get Spotify

FAQs

Can I use these music players on any Linux distribution?

Not all of these options are compatible with all Linux distributions, but most of them support the most popular distros.

Can I use Windows media players on Linux?

Since some Windows media players are created exclusively for the Windows operating system, they are typically incompatible with Linux. However, some media players, like VLC Media Player and Audacious, work with both Windows and Linux.

Are these music players free?

Yes, these music players are free with the exception of Spotify’s streaming capabilities.

What features should I look for in a music player for Linux?

Depending on your hardware, you might need to check how lightweight is the software since it might cause performance issues on lower-end machines. Otherwise, just look for features depending on your personal expectations, such as media organizing capabilities, automatic tagging, and others.