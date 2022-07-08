Akamai Linode now offers Kali Linux , open-source Linux distribution used for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments.

The Kali Marketplace app provides hundreds of tools focusing on security.

Akamai Linode now supports Kali Linux, a popular open-source Linux distribution among penetration testers and ethical hackers. Akamai Linode became the first alternative cloud provider to partner with Kali Linux. Customers will be able to deploy, test, and secure their production environments.

Testing opportunities

Akamai Linode’s new offering provides Kali Linux’s testing opportunities and configurations as a standard distribution deployed on any instance or a Marketplace app including the Kali user interface and tools. The distribution provided on Linode is a lightweight Linux distribution. It allows developers to benefit from Kali broadly. It is based on Debian Testing, making it a stable, up-to-date, and user-friendly platform. Kali comes with a default interface, which is a highly customizable and time-tested Xfce desktop environment and uses fewer resources compared to GNOME or KDE Plasma.

Akamai Linode introduced the Kali Marketplace app that installs the operating system and provides access to the graphical interface. It provides access to hundreds of security tools for penetration testing, security research, and reverse engineering. It is designed to include all the tools a professional security engineer can need.