The beta version of the popular CentOS alternative, AlmaLinux is now available for users to test. The beta release is avaialble for x86_64, aarch64 and ppc64le architectures. AlmaLinux 8.6 beta, codename Sky Tiger, comes with the latest changes included in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6.

Changelog

Some of the changes in the AlmaLinux 8.6 beta are:

Added new module streams: PHP 8.0 Perl 5.32 log4j 2 container-tools 4.0

Added new repositories: Real Time (RT) Real Time for NFV (NFV)

Added drop-in configuration files support to OpenSSH

Added –checksum option to the semodule command to verify the versions of installed SELinux policy modules

There are currently three installation ISO images:

A single network installation CD image that downloads packages over the Internet. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-boot.iso

A minimal self-containing DVD image that makes possible offline installation. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-minimal.iso

A full installation DVD image that contains mostly all AlmaLinux packages. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-dvd.iso

Users who are interested in testing the beta version can choose the mirror closest to their location on the AlmaLinux official website.

How to upgrade?

Upgrade the almalinux-release package to the 8.6-0.0.el8 version from the beta repositories:

$ dnf install -y https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/almalinux-release-latest-8-beta.x86_64.rpm $ dnf clean all

the new package contains updated repository URLs so that users can just run.

$ dnf upgrade -y

Added packages

almalinux-backgrounds – AlmaLinux background images. Replaces redhat-backgrounds

almalinux-indexhtml – AlmaLinux default browser page. Replaces redhat-indexhtml

almalinux-logos – AlmaLinux graphics for OS. Replaces redhat-logos

almalinux-logos-httpd – AlmaLinux graphics for HTTPD server. Replaces redhat-logos-httpd

almalinux-logos-ipa – AlmaLinux graphics for IPA server. Replaces redhat-logos-ipa

almalinux-release – AlmaLinux release package, repos, and EULA. Replaces redhat-release and redhat-release-eula