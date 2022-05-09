The beta version of the popular CentOS alternative, AlmaLinux is now available for users to test. The beta release is avaialble for x86_64, aarch64 and ppc64le architectures. AlmaLinux 8.6 beta, codename Sky Tiger, comes with the latest changes included in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6.
Changelog
Some of the changes in the AlmaLinux 8.6 beta are:
- Added new module streams:
- PHP 8.0
- Perl 5.32
- log4j 2
- container-tools 4.0
- Added new repositories:
- Real Time (RT)
- Real Time for NFV (NFV)
- Added drop-in configuration files support to OpenSSH
- Added –checksum option to the semodule command to verify the versions of installed SELinux policy modules
There are currently three installation ISO images:
A single network installation CD image that downloads packages over the Internet. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-boot.iso
A minimal self-containing DVD image that makes possible offline installation. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-minimal.iso
A full installation DVD image that contains mostly all AlmaLinux packages. – AlmaLinux-8.6-beta-1-x86_64-dvd.iso
Users who are interested in testing the beta version can choose the mirror closest to their location on the AlmaLinux official website.
How to upgrade?
Upgrade the almalinux-release package to the 8.6-0.0.el8 version from the beta repositories:
$ dnf install -y https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/almalinux-release-latest-8-beta.x86_64.rpm
$ dnf clean all
the new package contains updated repository URLs so that users can just run.
$ dnf upgrade -y
Added packages
- almalinux-backgrounds – AlmaLinux background images. Replaces redhat-backgrounds
- almalinux-indexhtml – AlmaLinux default browser page. Replaces redhat-indexhtml
- almalinux-logos – AlmaLinux graphics for OS. Replaces redhat-logos
- almalinux-logos-httpd – AlmaLinux graphics for HTTPD server. Replaces redhat-logos-httpd
- almalinux-logos-ipa – AlmaLinux graphics for IPA server. Replaces redhat-logos-ipa
- almalinux-release – AlmaLinux release package, repos, and EULA. Replaces redhat-release and redhat-release-eula