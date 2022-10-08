The AlmaLinux OS team announced the new release, AlmaLinux 8.6 for s90x. The developers built an AlmaLinux release by consuming upstream sources from the CentOS git and pulling those into our AlmaLinux Git Server, which is then built using the AlmaLinux Build System.

Supporting IBM Z

CentOS developers never released a build for IBM Z. The AlmaLinux OS team says they like to challenge themselves and they learned how to bring new features to the community. This is also what motivated them to release projects like ELevate which lets users migrate from CentOS 7.x to AlmaLinux OS 8.x.

With that motivation in mind, the team built a distro that doesn’t yet exist instead of rebuilding from upstream. With Sine Nomine joining the AlmaLinux OS Foundation as a member, the engineering team got linked up and decided to work on supporting IBM Z together with ClefOS under the AlmaLinux OS umbrella.

For further information, you can check out the AlmaLinux 8.6 Release Notes.