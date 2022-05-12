The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced that the stable release of AlmaLinux OS 8.6 for the x86_64, aarch64, and ppc64le architectures are now ready for production installations. The latest version can be downloaded from the nearest mirror. The AlmaLinux team also stated that Live Images, Raspberry Pi, Cloud, and Container images updates are in process too and will be available soon.

What’s new?

AlmaLinux OS 8.6 Stable comes with web console enhancements. AlmaLinux OS 8.6 also offers new System Roles that make it easier for system administrators. The new release also includes the upstream versions for the SCAP Security Guide, OpenSCAP, and other packages among other improvements.

Added new module streams: PHP 8.0 Perl 5.32 log4j 2 container-tools 4.0

Added new repositories: Real Time (RT) Real Time for NFV (NFV)

Compiler updates: GCC Toolset 11 LLVM Toolset 13.0.1 Rust Toolset 1.58.1 Go Toolset 1.17.7

Added drop-in configuration files support to OpenSSH

Added –checksum option to the semodule command to verify the versions of installed SELinux policy modules

Installation

There are three installation ISO images:

AlmaLinux-8.6-x86_64-boot.iso – A single network installation CD image that downloads packages over the Internet.

AlmaLinux-8.6-x86_64-minimal.iso – A minimal self-containing DVD image that makes possible offline installation.

AlmaLinux-8.6-x86_64-dvd.iso – A full installation DVD image that contains mostly all AlmaLinux packages.

To update your AlmaLinux OS 8.5 Stable to 8.6:

$ dnf upgrade -y

To upgrade from the 8.6 Beta Release run the same command twice:

$ dnf upgrade -y