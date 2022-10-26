AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta “Stone Smilodon” is now available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures.

The AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta provides a more stable foundation for open hybrid cloud innovation, new enhancements, and features.

innovation, new enhancements, and features. New enhancements include adding several system roles and the web console new options and features.

The AlmaLinux team announced the release of the beta version of AlmaLinux 8.7 “Stone Smilodon” for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. Installation ISOs can be downloaded from mirrors now. The AlmaLinux team also warned users that this is a beta release, so it shouldn’t be used for production installations.

Ready for test

AlmaLinux 8.7 beta allows users to test to see how things will work in AlmaLinux 8.7 stable. The new version provides a more stable foundation for open hybrid cloud innovation, new enhancements, and features to deliver workloads, applications, and services for multiple environments more efficiently, security features and updates for risk reduction, and better compliance maintenance.

Here are some noteworthy changes in AlmaLinux 8.7:

New package

XMLStarlet

New module streams

Ruby 3.1

Mercurial 6.2

Node.js 18

Updated module stream

Redis 6 to version 6.2.7

Updated command-line tools

opencryptoki 3.18.0

powerpc-utils 1.3.10

libva to 2.13.0

Updated infrastructure services tools

chrony 4.2

unbound to version 1.16.2

Minimal ISO changes

OpenSCAP profiles are available during install

rsyslog package is now part of the Minimal install class

kernel-modules-extra package is included to support more hardware

Other changes

The system configuration and the clevis-luks-systemd subpackage changes enable the Clevis encryption client to unlock also LUKS-encrypted volumes that mount late in the boot process without using the systemctl enable clevis-luks-askpass.path command during the deployment process.

AlmaLinux 8.7 is also coming with a new automation and management functionality that makes additional manual task automation, performs standard deployment processes at scale easier, and simplifies day-to-day system management. AlmaLinux 8.7 introduces several system roles and the web console new options and features. Sigstore technology was built into the container tooling. The beta also removes many RHEL and vendor-specific packages.

You can follow the link below to download the beta version of AlmaLinux 8.7 for aarch64, pcc64le, s390x, and x86-64 systems:

Click here to download AlmaLinux 8.7 beta