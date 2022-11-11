AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the final release of the 8.7 version of the operating system, two weeks after the release of the beta.

AlmaLinux 8.7 delivers the improvements in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 release, which AlmaLinux is based on.

8.7 release, which AlmaLinux is based on. Installation ISO’s of AlmaLinux 8.7 is now available to download for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems.

One of the successful CentOS alternatives, AlmaLinux, has reached the final state of version 8.7 release, approximately two weeks after the release of the beta. The new version comes with a variety of changes in image builder, security, command line tools, infrastructure services, and programming languages as well as package updates and bug fixes; receiving the changes from upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7, which AlmaLinux is based on.

Improvements in the image builder

AlmaLinux 8.7 delivers support for uploading images to GCP, customizing the boot partition, pushing a container image directly to a registry, and customizing users’ blueprints during the image creation process for the image builder. On the security side, the DISA STIG (Defense Information Systems Agency – Security Technical Implementation Guide) profile scap-security-guide (SSG) package is now better aligned with DISA’s own content. The CIS (Center for Internet Security) profiles are aligned with CIS AlmaLinux 8 Benchmark version 2.0.0 in the same package as well.

Clevis encryption client can now also unlock LUKS-encrypted volumes that mount late in the booting process without having to use the systemctl enable clevis-luks-askpass.path command during the deployment process, thanks to the changes in the system configuration and clevis-luks-systemd subpackage.

XMLStarlet package is now included in AlmaLinux 8.7, which was also added into AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta. XMLStarlet allows users to parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. The operating system uses Linux kernel 4.18.0-425 and comes with GNOME 3.32.2 desktop environment. It adds the following module streams:

Ruby 3.1

Mercurial 6.2

Node.js 18

The remaining package changes are listed below:

Command-line tools

opencryptoki 3.18.0

powerpc-utils 1.3.10

libva 2.13.0

Infrastructure tools

chrony 4.2

unbound 1.16.2

Compilers toolsets

GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 14.0.6

Rust Toolset 1.62

Go Toolset 1.18

Performance tools and debuggers

Valgrind 3.19

SystemTap 4.7

Dyninst 12.1.0

elfutils 0.187

Performance monitoring tools

PCP 5.3.7

Grafana 7.5.13

In addition to adding Maven 3.8 module stream in Java tools, AlmaLinux 8.7 delivers new SAP and SAP HANA repositories to the operating system.

AlmaLinux 8.7 is now available to download for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems; you can use the following links to download the ISO files: