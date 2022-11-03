AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta arrives approximately one month after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 Beta, which AlmaLinux is based on.

AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta introduces Keylime, a new security-focused tool to enable administrators continuously monitor remote machines.

The new beta release also updates SELinux to version 3.4, alongside many packages, and delivers some tweaks for the minimal ISO.

A few days after the release of AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta, the team behind the operating system announced the release of the 9.1 Beta version as well. Like other enterprise-focused Linux distributions, AlmaLinux is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux; and it comes approximately one month after the release of RHEL 9.1 Beta.

Meet Keylime

Since AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta is based on RHEL 9.1 Beta, it carries most of the changes. One of the major changes in AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta is the introduction of a new security-focused tool, named Keylime. Keylime is a remote machine attestation that utilizes the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) technology, allowing continuous monitoring and verification of the integrity of remote machines.

In addition to the Keylime tool, AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta updates SELinux to version 3.4, which improves relabeling performance through parallel relabeling, brings support for SHA-256 in the semodule tool, and adds new policy utilities in the libsepol-utils package. Clevis encryption client can now also unlock LUKS-encrypted volumes that mount late in the booting process without having to use the systemctl enable clevis-luks-askpass.path command during the deployment process, thanks to the changes in the system configuration and clevis-luks-systemd subpackage.

Updated packages

AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta also delivers the new XMLStarlet package to the system, which allows users to parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. The following development tools and database servers are available as new module streams as well:

PHP 8.1

Ruby 3.1

Node.js 18

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.53 (updated)

The new version of AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta brings many package updates to the other components too; here are the most noticeable ones:

Command-line tools

opencryptoki to version 3.18.0

powerpc-utils to version 1.3.10

libvpd to version 2.2.9

lsvpd to version 1.7.14

ppc64-diag to version 2.7.8

Infrastructure tools

chrony to version 4.2

unbound to version 1.16.2

frr to version 8.2.2

Compilers

GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 14.0.0

Rust Toolset 1.62

Go Toolset 1.18

Performance tools and debuggers

Valgrind 3.19

SystemTap 4.7

Dyninst 12.1.0

elfutils 0.187

Performance monitoring tools

PCP 5.3.7

Grafana 7.5.13

The minimal ISO file of AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta received some tweaks. OpenSCAP profiles are now available during installation and rsyslog package is now included in the Minimal install class. Finally, it brings the kernel-modules-extra package to support a wider range of hardware.

Kernel 5.14 under the hood

The beta version of the operating system utilizes Linux kernel 5.14.0.160 version. If you want to see the full changelog in AlmaLinux 9.1, you can see the upstream RHEL 9.1 notes since AlmaLinux is based on RHEL.

AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta “Lime Lynx” is now available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems as three different ISO versions: Boot (for network installation that downloads packages over the Internet), Minimal (minimum possible offline installation), and DVD (full offline installation).

Download AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta

You can follow the link below to see the mirror list and download a suitable AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta ISO for your system:

Click here to download AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta

Since this is a beta release, using AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta is not recommended on mission-critical systems. This release is only for testing purposes.