AlmaLinux 9.1 “Lime Lynx” arrives at almost the same time as Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1, which AlmaLinux is based on.

AlmaLinux 9.1 introduces Keylime, a new security-focused tool to enable administrators continuously monitor remote machines.

The new release also updates SELinux to version 3.4, alongside many packages, and delivers some tweaks for the minimal ISO.

A few days after the release of AlmaLinux 8.7 “Stone Smilodon”, the team behind the operating system announced the release of the 9.1 version. The new version is codenamed Lime Lynx. Like other enterprise-focused Linux distributions, AlmaLinux is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and it was delivered almost at the same time.

Meet Keylime

Since AlmaLinux 9.1 is based on RHEL 9.1, it carries most of the changes. One of the major changes in AlmaLinux 9.1 is the introduction of a new security-focused tool, named Keylime. Keylime is a remote machine attestation tool that utilizes the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) technology, allowing continuous monitoring and verification of the integrity of remote machines.

In addition to the Keylime tool, AlmaLinux 9.1 updates SELinux to version 3.4, which improves relabeling performance through parallel relabeling, brings support for SHA-256 in the semodule tool, and adds new policy utilities in the libsepol-utils package. Clevis encryption client can also unlock LUKS-encrypted volumes that mount late in the booting process without having to use the systemctl enable clevis-luks-askpass.path command during the deployment process, thanks to the changes in the system configuration and clevis-luks-systemd subpackage.

The new version brings NetworkManager support for migration connection profiles from the deprecated ifcfg format to keyfile format. The NetworkManager now also indicates that WEP support is not available in AlmaLinux 9 series. Additionally, the MultiPath TCP code in the kernel is updated.

Updated packages

AlmaLinux 9.1 also delivers the new XMLStarlet package to the system, which allows users to parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. The following development tools and database servers are available as new module streams in AlmaLinux 9.1:

PHP 8.1

Ruby 3.1

Node.js 18

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.53

The new version of AlmaLinux brings many package updates to other components too. Here are the most noticeable ones:

Command-line tools

opencryptoki 3.18.0

powerpc-utils 1.3.10

libvpd 2.2.9

lsvpd 1.7.14

ppc64-diag 2.7.8

Infrastructure tools

chrony to version 4.2

unbound to version 1.16.2

frr to version 8.2.2

Compilers

GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 14.0.6

Rust Toolset 1.62

Go Toolset 1.18

Performance tools and debuggers

Valgrind 3.19

SystemTap 4.7

Dyninst 12.1.0

elfutils 0.187

Performance monitoring tools

PCP 5.3.7

Grafana 7.5.13

The minimal ISO file of AlmaLinux 9.1 received some tweaks. OpenSCAP profiles are now available during installation and rsyslog package is now included in the Minimal install class. Finally, it brings the kernel-modules-extra package to support a wider range of hardware.

Kernel 5.14 under the hood

The new version of the operating system utilizes Linux kernel 5.14.0.162 version. If you want to see the full changelog in AlmaLinux 9.1, you can check the upstream RHEL 9.1 notes since AlmaLinux is based on RHEL.

AlmaLinux 9.1 “Lime Lynx” is now available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems with three different ISO versions:

Boot : Installation over the network that downloads packages over the Internet

Minimal : Minimum possible offline installation

DVD: Full offline installation

Download AlmaLinux 9.1

You can follow the link below to see the mirror list and download a suitable AlmaLinux 9.1 ISO for your system:

Click here to download AlmaLinux 9.1