The AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced the release of AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta “Turquoise Kodkod” approximately five and a half months after the final release of AlmaLinux 9.1 “Lime Lynx”. The new beta version of the CentOS alternative operating system comes with package updates, bug fixes, and a couple of new features, as expected.

Package updates, improvements

AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta comes with Linux kernel 5.14.0-283.el9. It updates the AlmaLinux EV Code Sign Secure Boot certificate and allows Clevis to accept external tokens. SCAP now has a new rule for terminating idle sessions. Rsyslog also received a couple of improvements; it now supports multiple CA files while using TLS-encrypted logging and limits its privileges for better security.

The remaining noticeable changes mostly include package updates, which can be seen below:

Module streams

Python 3.11

nginx 1.22

PostgreSQL 15



Components

Git 2.39.1

Git LFS 3.2.0

Toolchain components

GCC 11.3.1

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.35.2

Performance tools and debuggers

GDB 10.2

Valgrind 3.19

SystemTap 4.8

Dyninst 12.1.0

elfutils 0.188

Performance monitoring tools

PCP 6.0.1

Grafana 9.0.9

Compilers

GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 15.0.7

Rust Toolset 1.66

Go Toolset 1.19.4



Other

OpenSSL secure communications library 3.0.7

SELinux user-space packages 3.5

OpenSCAP rebased to 1.3.7

SCAP Security Guide rebased to 0.1.66

AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta “Turquoise Kodkod” is now available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. Since this is a beta release, installing AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta on a mission-critical system is not recommended; it is released only for testing purposes. The final version is expected to be available in a couple of weeks.

You can follow the link below to download AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta:

Click here to download AlmaLinux 9.2 Beta