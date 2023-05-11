AlmaLinux 9.2 “Turquoise Kodkod” is currently available, more than a week after the beta version of the operating system was announced.

AlmaLinux 9.2 arrives right after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, which AlmaLinux is based on.

AlmaLinux 9.2 improves and enhances the hybrid cloud 's foundation while also facilitating and accelerating the deployment of workloads, applications, and services across diverse environments.

AlmaLinux 9.2 "Turquoise Kodkod" was released right after the newest version of RHEL, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2.

What’s new

The hybrid cloud’s base is improved and enhanced by AlmaLinux 9.2, which also makes it easier and faster to deploy workloads, applications, and services for various environments. In order to make managing security and compliance easier, this release includes security upgrades like the realmd system role, a SCAP profile, and Ansible content for increased system checks. In addition, updates to databases, web servers, runtime languages, and compilers are provided, and it is now simpler to automate and standardize systems.

Here are some of the highlights from the AlmaLinux 9.2 release:

Updates:

Python 3.11

nginx 1.22

PostgreSQL 15

Git to version 2.39.1

Git LFS to version 3.2.0

GCC 11.3.1

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.35.2

LLVM Toolset 15.0.7

Rust Toolset 1.66

Security updates:

The OpenSSL secure communications library was updated to version 3.0.7.

In addition, SELinux user-space packages were updated to version 3.5.

Keylime was updated to version 6.5.2

OpenSCAP was rebased to version 1.3.7.

SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.66.

Rsyslog privileges are limited to minimize security exposure.

System now uses updated AlmaLinux EV Code Sign Secure Boot certificate.

Users can check the entire changelog here.

Download AlmaLinux 9.2 “Turquoise Kodkod”

