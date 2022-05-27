The developers of the AlmaLinux operating system have announced the general availability for AlmaLinux 9. This release came one week after the release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9); the Linux distribution on which AlmaLinux 9 is based. It delivers similar features to RHEL 9, however, is a free operating system.

Many improvements for the Web Console

AlmaLinux 9, which is a CentOS alternative, runs Linux kernel 5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0 under the hood. It delivers some enhancements around cloud and container development as well as improvements for extra security. AlmaLinux 9 restricts the use of SHA-1 for signatures in the default crypto policy. The developers warn there might be some issues with this change while accessing the older systems via SSH, so they provide a solution to enable SHA-1 when needed. You can use the following command to activate SHA-1:

update-crypto-policies --set DEFAULT:SHA1

The new release signs the packages and repositories with the new RPM-GPG-KEY-AlmaLinux-9 GPG key while adding SAP and SAP HANA repositories to the system. It also brings some enhancements to Web Console (cockpit); delivering more performance metrics as well as the capability of identifying bottlenecks. Web Console now also can apply live kernel patch and build images via a single build node. Additionally, AlmaLinux 9 enables Smart Card Authentication through Web Console and introduces new security profiles.

The SELinux performance has been greatly improved and SSSD delivers additional logging details. AlmaLinux 9 comes with new wallpapers as well. The remaining package changes can be seen below: