The AlmaLinux team announced the live event to celebrate the launch of the first stable release of the OS. The event will take place at 10 AM EST on March 30th. During the event, the first stable release of AlmaLinux will be presented. The live event will also feature interviews, announcements, and special surprises.

First stable release

AlmaLinux also stated that the first stable release is a significant milestone for the Open Source community. Thanks to suggestions and feedback from the community, the CloudLinux team was able to tailor the release to meet the needs of the community while keeping it stable and secure for everyone to rely on as an enterprise platform. You can register for the event here. The company stated,

“In the last four months, we, the mind of AlmaLinux OS, did our part in preparing the infrastructure for a stable release. But we couldn’t possibly be here without you, the community, the soul of AlmaLinux OS. With your commitment to Beta and Release Candidate testing, it’s now possible for us to deliver the release on the date we committed with the first Project Lenix announcement, Q1 2021. The first stable release of AlmaLinux is a significant milestone for the Open Source community. We intend to celebrate our team’s achievement, the achievement of the community, and the achievement of the Open Source movement at large. We couldn’t have a proper celebration without our fantastic team members sharing their thoughts and experiences and we couldn’t celebrate without our community members’ and partners’ ideas and future expectations.”

