The AlmaLinux team announced that AlmaLinux is now available on the Azure Marketplace. AlmaLinux images are available for Gen1 and Gen2. Images are also deployable from the Azure portal, Azure command-line utility, and the marketplace link.

Azure sponsors AlmaLinux

The AlmaLinux team announced that they have established a global mirror network with the tech giant’s Azure regions, allowing users to install updates or new software much faster. With the mirror network, all installations will automatically use the local Azure mirror and it is transparent to the user.

The team stated that Azure’s sponsorship of AlmaLinux and collaboration will enable great things and there is more news to be announced in a short time. The AlmaLinux team also pinpointed the importance of the Azure team in this success and collaboration.

