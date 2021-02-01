CloudLinux announced the release of AlmaLinux Beta, a free 1:1 binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. According to the announcement, the company collected feedback from the community and built the beta release around the expectations from an enterprise-level Linux distribution.

The AlmaLinux team also ask the community to be involved in the project to provide feedback. The team stated that they aim to build the distribution entirely from community contributions and feedback. During the beta, the company also ask for assistance in testing, documentation, support, and future direction for the operating system.

The team also stated that they set up all the infrastructure to make it convenient for contributors to provide input. According to the announcement, the public repository on Github is where the company will finalize the source code for the system, and any additional documentation will be also posted on the wiki page.

The AlmaLinux team also hosting a live Q&A to facilitate communication and help answer some of the common questions. The webinar will take place on February 10, 5 PM (UTC) / 9 AM (PST) and Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux and Alexander Vinogradov, team lead of AlmaLinux will answer questions. You can sign up for our webinar here.

