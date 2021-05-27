The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release of AlmaLinux OS 8.4 Stable. Users can download the latest version from a mirror near their location. You can also take a look at the changes at the AlmaLinux changelog.

Full support for Secure Boot

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation stated that the biggest change in the latest release is the most requested feature, AlmaLinux now fully supports Secure Boot. The new version also comes with OpenSCAP support, the release of a devel repo and some new module streams, and some compiler updates. For more information about AlmaLinux OS, you can read our interview with Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux, or you can take a look at our How to Install AlmaLinux guide.

Changelog

Secure Boot is now fully supported

OpenSCAP security profiles are now ready for production

devel repo released with extra packages and build dependencies not included in upstream distribution. This is developers only and shouldn’t be enabled on production installations

PowerTools repo is now disabled by default to match upstream distribution and moved to separate file “almalinux-powertools.repo”

Added new module streams: Python 3.9 SWIG 4.0 Subversion 1.14 Redis 6 PostgreSQL 13 MariaDB 10.5

Compiler Updates: GCC Toolset 10 LLVM Toolset 11.0.0 Rust Toolset 1.49.0 Go Toolset 1.15.7



You can also ask for help or meet community members by joining AlmaLinux Community Chat, sponsored by Mattermost. If you would like to contribute to the AlmaLinux OS project, you send Pull Requests on GitHub, report bugs on the Bug Tracker, ask a question on 8.4 Stable Forum, or post something on AlmaLinux Community on Reddit.

