AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the new stable version of AlmaLinux OS 8.5. The new stable release for x86_64 and ARM architectures is ready for production installations and power the computing needs and workloads. AlmaLinux OS 8.5 brings new and updated components.

What is AlmaLinux?

AlmaLinux is a free and open-source community-driven Linux distribution, originally developed by the CloudLinux team as a CentOS alternative. Alma is a Spanish word that means “soul”, chosen to be an homage to the Linux community. The distribution is called as AlmaLinux OS and it is a production-grade enterprise operating system, which is binary-compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Changelog

Added new module streams: nginx 1.20 Node.js 16 Ruby 3.0

Updated components: PHP 7.4.19 Squid 4.15 Mutt 2.0.7

Compiler Updates: GCC Toolset 11 LLVM Toolset 12.0.1 Rust Toolset 1.54.0 Go Toolset 1.16.7

The closest mirror will be selected automatically in network install mode.

Added new repositories: ResilientStorage Plus

SCAP Security Guide includes new profiles and improvements for the existing profiles: A new profile aligned with the Australian Cyber Security Centre Information Security Manual (ACSC ISM). The Center for Internet Security (CIS) AlmaLinux profile



(opens new window) restructured into four different profiles (Workstation Level 1, Workstation Level 2, Server Level 1, Server Level 2). The Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) security profile updated to version V1R3. A new STIG profile compatible with Server with GUI installations. A new French National Security Agency (ANSSI) High-Level profile, which completes the availability of profiles for all ANSSI-BP-028 v1.2 hardening levels in the SCAP Security Guide.



Download AlmaLinux 8.5 ISO Images

Download (SHA256, torrent, pkglist): AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-dvd.iso (10,135MB)

AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-minimal.iso (1,989MB),

AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-boot.iso (738MB).

