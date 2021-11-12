AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the new stable version of AlmaLinux OS 8.5. The new stable release for x86_64 and ARM architectures is ready for production installations and power the computing needs and workloads. AlmaLinux OS 8.5 brings new and updated components.
What is AlmaLinux?
AlmaLinux is a free and open-source community-driven Linux distribution, originally developed by the CloudLinux team as a CentOS alternative. Alma is a Spanish word that means “soul”, chosen to be an homage to the Linux community. The distribution is called as AlmaLinux OS and it is a production-grade enterprise operating system, which is binary-compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
Changelog
- Added new module streams:
- nginx 1.20
- Node.js 16
- Ruby 3.0
- Updated components:
- PHP 7.4.19
- Squid 4.15
- Mutt 2.0.7
- Compiler Updates:
- GCC Toolset 11
- LLVM Toolset 12.0.1
- Rust Toolset 1.54.0
- Go Toolset 1.16.7
- The closest mirror will be selected automatically in network install mode.
- Added new repositories:
- ResilientStorage
- Plus
- SCAP Security Guide includes new profiles and improvements for the existing profiles:
- A new profile aligned with the Australian Cyber Security Centre Information Security Manual (ACSC ISM).
- The Center for Internet Security (CIS) AlmaLinux profile
-
- (opens new window) restructured into four different profiles (Workstation Level 1, Workstation Level 2, Server Level 1, Server Level 2).
- The Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) security profile updated to version V1R3.
- A new STIG profile compatible with Server with GUI installations.
- A new French National Security Agency (ANSSI) High-Level profile, which completes the availability of profiles for all ANSSI-BP-028 v1.2 hardening levels in the SCAP Security Guide.
Download AlmaLinux 8.5 ISO Images
Download (SHA256, torrent, pkglist): AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-dvd.iso (10,135MB)
AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-minimal.iso (1,989MB),
AlmaLinux-8.5-x86_64-boot.iso (738MB).
See more Linux News
Leave a Reply