The AlmaLinux OS development team has released AlmaLinux OS 8 that supports s390x, making the release unique distribution as CentOS did not provide support for s390x.

The mainframe operators can now use the platform to build packages for s390x and continue growing their user base.

Since its release, AlmaLinux has a strong community and has performed millions of downloads from a network of over 200 mirrors worldwide.

AlmaLinux OS is an open-source, community-driven CentOS alternative Linux operating system. AlmaLinux OS is a forever free enterprise-grade 1:1 binary-compatible clone of RHEL. Since its release, the AlmaLinux OS team has been improving the new distribution. The development team announced that AlmaLinux OS 8 is now supporting the s390x platform.

An actual distribution from scratch

AlmaLinux OS is one of the best CentOS alternatives, and thanks to the development team, the enterprise-grade distribution is enhanced every day. The developers had to kickstart the build using Fedora binaries from the ground up using the basic toolchain.

Andrew Lukoshko, Architect of AlmaLinux OS said;

« The most important part of making AlmaLinux 8 available for s390x is that mainframe operators now have a platform to build packages for s390x, which was a real gap and something not available before. This enables community initiatives like EPEL to continue growing their user base and community. Mainframe enthusiasts now have a CentOS alternative, too. We see real enthusiasm in the community for an s390x distribution, and since CentOS never built 8 for s390x, we’re excited to provide this totally new distribution. We’ve already proven we can rebuild RHEL’s sources really well, this was taking it up a notch and creating an actual distribution from scratch. »

To add s390x support on AlmaLinux OS, the R&D company Sine Nomine Associates (SNA) joined as a foundation member. Previously, SNA developed the leading CentOS-based mainframe Linux distribution known as ClefOS. The Associates joined AlmaLinux afterward of CentOS reached End Of Life (EOL) in December 2021.

Most in line with the open source ideology

Neale Ferguson, Chief Scientist at SNA commented that AlmaLinux was most in line with the open source ideology. SNA also assisted in building open source software like Openshift, Mono .NET, and High-Availability Option (HAO) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on IBM z Systems, Postgresql, and OpenAFS to the platform.

AlmaLinux OS has a strong community and has performed millions of downloads from a network of over 200 mirrors worldwide. It is used on projects by US government agencies, the defense sector, the CERN particle accelerator, and business applications across a wide range of major enterprises, such as open source powerhouse GitLab and the web hosting industry. It has millions of docker pulls and is available on the biggest cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI.