The popular community-owned and governed open source CentOS replacement, AlmaLinux four new members have joined. Sine Nomine Associates has joined as a Gold Member and AMD, BlackHOST, and KnownHost, have joined as Silver Members. The contributions from the new members enabled AlmaLinux to inch closer to full parity with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Four new members

The four new members join platinum member Codenotary, end-to-end tamper-proof protection for software lifecycle, in supporting the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. New members have a voice in the direction of AlmaLinux, and can vote for and be voted into the Board of Directors by other members. benny Vasquez, Chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation said,

« We founded the AlmaLinux OS Foundation for the specific goal of creating a CentOS successor that allowed those who had a stake in the future of the operating system to also have a voice. Our success simply is not possible without support from our members, and it’s exciting to have such a strong response across key industries using Linux. Sending out a big welcome to Sine Nomine, AMD, BlackHOST, and KnownHost. If your organization cares about the future of the best downstream RHEL-clone out there, come talk to us! Your voice matters here, and we are excited to prove that to the world. This is how open source grows and flourishes. »

AMD develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets and is used by hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world. AMD is joining the AlmaLinux OS Foundation to sustain support for AMD products. Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president of Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD said,

« At AMD, we build products that help solve our customers’ biggest business challenges. We are proud to contribute to community-driven open-source projects, like AlmaLinux, that foster an open and accessible Linux ecosystem. We are pleased to join the AlmaLinux OS Foundation as a new member. »

BlackHOST specializes in providing unmetered networking solutions ranging from 1Gbps up to 100Gbps utilizing datacenters and network points of presence around the world. Additionally, they offer IT services for businesses and technophiles, including web hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and backup storage solutions. BlackHOST customers range from Web startups to global enterprises. Thomas Nuchatel, CTO of BlackHOST said,

« BlackHOST supports our customers by providing IT services that are constantly adapting and using the best technology for each customer’s specific situation. We have made AlmaLinux our default OS choice when our clients are ordering VPS and dedicated servers. Linux is a key technology in web hosting and a range of other cloud infrastructure services, and AlmaLinux is the type of community-based distribution that provides value to our customer. »

KnownHost provides high quality fully managed web hosting services with a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Distributed storage with enterprise-grade hardware allows KnownHost to provide redundancy while offering high performance. Daniel Pearson, COO of KnownHost said,

« Our customers demand high performance and high quality. Web hosting runs on Linux and AlmaLinux provides a clean CentOS migration path and strong community engagement. By joining the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, we will continue to provide the best web hosting technology solutions for our customers. »

Sine Nomine Associates (SNA) introduced the concept of the virtual server farm using Linux on the S/390 IBM mainframe. They develop applications for cloning Linux images, refining procedures for large-scale implementations, and their consulting and support services are used widely in universities, Open Source communities plus public, government, banking and finance sectors. SNA continues to bring “Research to Reality” with a focus on the “Systems after Next.” Kurt Acker, Principal IT Architect of Sine Nomine Associates said,

« Linux is a foundational technology for mainframes, making the reliability, scalability and security of mainframe architecture more broadly accessible. We are pleased to be joining the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, and helping to create strong alternatives for CentOS and other Linux users on mainframes moving forward. »