The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is the open-source enterprise-grade Linux distribution created as a replacement for CentOS. The foundation announced that Benny Vasquez has been named as the sixth member of its governing board. The board also announced that the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is joining the Open Invention Network to demonstrate its commitment to patent peace and gaining protections that are associated with the membership.

Over 30,000 downloads in 2 months

At Progress, benny is responsible for developer advocacy, community strategy, and practitioner skill development related to the company’s Chief Enterprise Automation products.

Jack Aboutboul, community manager of AlmaLinux and member of the governing board, said,

“Benny adds a strong community background to the AlmaLinux governing board, along with a no-nonsense approach to getting things done. We’re really happy she has agreed to join us to help drive forward the AlmaLinux project.”

“So much has already been accomplished in a short period of time, but we know we have a lot to do going forward to serving the users of the AlmaLinux community. That is my commitment to the community – to represent their best interests and do right by them. We all share an equal drive to create and maintain a stable Linux operating system that will always be free and open-source,” said Vasquez.

The other members of the governing board: Jack Aboutboul, community manager of AlmaLinux; Jesse Asklund, global head of customer experience for WebPros at cPanel; Simon Phipps, open-source advocate and a former president of the Open Source Initiative; Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux; and Eugene Zamriy, director of release engineering at CloudLinux.

On March 30, AlmaLinux announced the general availability of AlmaLinux OS. Since then, there have been over 30,000 downloads, which does not include the thousands of downloads from mirrors and the conversion script used to migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS.

What is AlmaLinux?

AlmaLinux is an open-source and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution, governed and driven by the community, focused on long-term stability and a robust production-grade platform. Currently, AlmaLinux OS 8.4 Beta is available based on RHEL 8.4. You can look at our interview with Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux, or How to install the AlmaLinux article to easily install the popular OS.

