One of the best CentOS alternatives in the enterprise-focused Linux distributions area, AlmaLinux is getting new features as its development continues. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced a new feature that will significantly help publicize security issues on the operating system.

Open Vulnerability and Assessment Language

AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced that the operating system has implemented Open Vulnerability and Assessment Language (OVAL). This is an API-like security standard written in XML for declaring the flaws and other security risks if the system is vulnerable. OVAL is a quick way to make the declaration of vulnerabilities and inform the related repositories with its standardized language.

OpenSCAP is a default tool for working with OVAL in RHEL and AlmaLinux. AlmaLinux OS has implemented the Open Vulnerability and Assessment Language with both 8 and 9 versions. You can find the links for the OVAL streams of AlmaLinux below:

AlmaLinux OS 8:

https://security.almalinux.org/oval/org.almalinux.alsa-8.xml.bz2

https://security.almalinux.org/oval/org.almalinux.alsa-8.xml

AlmaLinux OS 9:

https://security.almalinux.org/oval/org.almalinux.alsa-9.xml.bz2

https://security.almalinux.org/oval/org.almalinux.alsa-9.xml