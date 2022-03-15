AlmaLinux is one of the best CentOS alternatives. The community-driven Linux distro is developed and maintained by the experienced team, also behind CloudLinux, a commercial Linux distribution marketed to shared hosting providers.

How to contribute to the project

AlmaLinux web team is now rethinking its web presence and associated entities. The official website is the primary source of information and resource for AlmaLinux users. While the AlmaLinux team is working on new features and security fixes the developers also want to make the website looks better, more useful, informative, localized, and accessible.

To achieve all these goals and provide a better online resource for the users, the AlmaLinux team has put out a call for ideas, improvements, and also contributors. The current stack is Django and Python. You can find the AlmaLinux GitHub page here. Although the current website is developed on Django, the team is also open to any idea and moving to a different stack.

If you are a web developer and would like to contribute to the AlmaLinux OS project, you can reach out to the team on the AlmaLinux Community Chat, the AlmaLinux subreddit, or @almalinux on Twitter.