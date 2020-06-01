Alpine Linux is an independent, non-commercial, general-purpose Linux distribution designed for power users who appreciate security, simplicity and resource efficiency. Alpine Linux has published a new version of its lightweight distribution, Alpine Linux 3.12.0. The new version comes with initial support for the mips64 architecture and the D programming language.

New features of Alpine Linux 3.12.0

• Initial support for mips64 (big endian).

• Initial support for D programming language.

Significant updates

• Linux 5.4.43

• GCC 9.3.0

• LLVM 10.0.0

• Git 2.24.3

• Node.js 12.16.3

• Nextcloud 18.0.3

• PostgreSQL 12.3

• QEMU 5.0.0

• Zabbix 5.0.0