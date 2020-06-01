Alpine Linux is an independent, non-commercial, general-purpose Linux distribution designed for power users who appreciate security, simplicity and resource efficiency. Alpine Linux has published a new version of its lightweight distribution, Alpine Linux 3.12.0. The new version comes with initial support for the mips64 architecture and the D programming language.
New features of Alpine Linux 3.12.0
• Initial support for mips64 (big endian).
• Initial support for D programming language.
Significant updates
• Linux 5.4.43
• GCC 9.3.0
• LLVM 10.0.0
• Git 2.24.3
• Node.js 12.16.3
• Nextcloud 18.0.3
• PostgreSQL 12.3
• QEMU 5.0.0
• Zabbix 5.0.0
