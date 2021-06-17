Alpine Linux team announced 3.14.0 which is the first in the v3.14 stable series. The latest version brings several new features and significant updates.

First of v3.14 stable series

Alpine Linux is an independent, non-commercial, general-purpose Linux distribution built around musl libc and busybox. Therefore, it is smaller and more resource-efficient than traditional GNU/Linux distributions.

Upgrade notes:

As always, make sure to use apk upgrade –available when switching between major versions.

The faccessat2 syscall has been enabled in musl. This can result in issues on docker hosts with older versions of docker (<20.10.0) and libseccomp (<2.4.4), which blocks this syscall.

ClamAV has been moved to community due to lack of long-term upstream support.

LuaJIT package has switched from unmaintained MoonJIT fork to OpenResty’s maintained branch (more info)

NGINX package changed the default directory for the vhost configs from /etc/nginx/conf.d to /etc/nginx/http.d (more info).

collectd package has been split into into subpackages for plugins (more info).

npm package has been moved into a standalone aport (more info).

In nftables, the rate limit for echo-request has been removed from the default ruleset.

fail2ban has been disabled for the time being due to many tests failing. As an alternative, sshguard might be used.

Download Alpine Linux 3.14.0

