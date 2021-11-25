The Alpine Linux team announced the release of the latest version of community-developed Linux Distribution. Alpine Linux 3.15.0 is the first release of the v3.15 stable series. The latest version of Alpine Linux, a popular OS for routers, firewalls, VPNs, VoIP boxes, and servers, comes with Linux kernel 5.15. Alpine Linux 3.15.0 also comes with the latest version of GNOME, along with KDE Plasma 5.23, KDE Applications 21.08, and Plasma Mobile Gear 21.10.

What’s new

In the latest release, Kernel modules are now compressed with gzip. The Alpine Linux team also disabled Framebuffer drivers in the kernel and replaced them with simpledrm. Due to lack of upstream support, qt5-qtwebkit and related packages were also removed. The MIPS64 port is discontinued.

The Alpine Linux team announced that the new 4096 bit RSA keys are now used for package signatures and multiple major versions of PostgreSQL can now be installed.

Linux kernels 5.15 (LTS)

llvm 12

nodejs 16.13 (LTS) / nodejs-current 17.0

postgresql 14

openldap 2.6

ruby 3.0

rust 1.56

openjdk 17

kea 2.0

xorg-server 21.1

GNOME 41

KDE Plasma 5.23 / KDE Applications 21.08 / Plasma Mobile Gear 21.10

Support for disk encryption in installer

Support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS)

Initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on x86_64

