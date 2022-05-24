Alpine Linux, one of the lightweight and secure GNU/Linux distributions that run directly on RAM, has received a new release, reaching the 3.16.0 version. This version brings some package updates, bug fixes as well as improvements for hardware support.

New script for installing desktop environments

Alpine Linux 3.16.0 comes with Linux kernel 5.15.41-0-LTS and better hardware support in setup scripts. This release improves NVMe support as well as allows administrator user creation. The admins can now add SSH keys through setup scrıpt too; and it also delivers a new setup-desktop script for installing GNOME, Plasma, and Xfce while setting up new users. It delivers the following packages which can be seen below:

Go 1.18

LLVM 13

Node.js (current) 18.2

Ruby 3.1

Rust 1.60

GNOME 42

KDE Plasma 5.24 / KDE Applications 22.04 / Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04

Python 3.10

PHP 8.1

R 4.2

Xen 4.16

Podman 4.0

With this patch, the sudo command has moved to the community repository; meaning that only the stable release branch will get the security updates. The developers of Alpine Linux suggest doas and doas-sudo-ship as replacements.

Alpine Linux 3.16.0 migrates SDL 1.2 to SDL 1.2 compat, which is based on a better-maintained SDL 2.0; resulting in various improvements in Wayland and PipeWire. It delivers util-linux-login as the provider of login command as well. Finally, the php7 package has moved to test repository; being replaced with PHP 8.0.

Download Alpine Linux v3.16

You can follow the link below to download the Alpine Linux 3.16.0 ISO files:

Click here to download Alpine Linux 3.16.0 ISO