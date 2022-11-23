Developers of the lightweight Linux distribution, Alpine Linux, have announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.17.0.

distribution, Alpine Linux, have announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.17.0. Alpine Linux 3.17.0 brings Rust support while making OpenSSL 3.0 the default OpenSSL version; however, OpenSSL 1.1 is still available.

While updating many of its packages, Alpine Linux 3.17.0 deprecates PHP 8.0 package and moves ISC Kea to the main repository, replacing ISC DHCP.

One of the lightweight Linux distributions which also has been popular while running containers, Alpine Linux, has received a new update approximately 5 months after the release of the 3.16.0 version. Alpine Linux 3.17.0 delivers mostly package updates alongside a change in OpenSSL versions.

OpenSSL 3.0 becomes the default

With Alpine Linux 3.17.0, OpenSSL 3.0 becomes the default SSL version. OpenSSL 1.1 is still available openssl1.1-compat package. Additionally, Rust is now available in all architectures that Alpine Linux supports, which consists of aarch64, armv7, ppc64, s390x, x86, and x86_64.

The newest version of Alpine Linux also deprecates PHP 8.0 and moves ISC Kea to the main repository while moving ISC DHCP to the community repository. The developers of Alpine Linux recommend users migrate to Kea.

Other than those changes, Alpine Linux 3.17.0 updates the following packages:

bash 5.2

GCC 12

Kea 2.2

LLVM 15

Perl 5.36

PostgreSQL 15

Node.js (lts) 18.12

Node.js (current) 19.1

Ceph 17.2

GNOME 43

Go 1.19

KDE Plasma 5.26

Rust 1.64

.NET 7.0.100

Existing Alpine Linux users can use the following command to update their system to the latest version:

apk upgrade --available

You can also use the following link to download a suitable Alpine Linux image for your system:

Click here to download Alpine Linux 3.17.0