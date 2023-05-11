Alpine Linux 3.18.0 has been released six months after Alpine Linux 3.17.0, with a couple of new features and improvements.

3.18.0 has been released six months after Alpine Linux 3.17.0, with a couple of new features and improvements. Python files that have already been precompiled (pyc) are now contained in separate packages with Alpine Linux 3.18.0.

A lot of packages have been updated, such as Linux kernel 6.1, GNOME 44, Python 3.11, KDE Plasma 5.27 and more.

Alpine Linux is a lightweight, independent, and security-focused Linux distribution. It was developed with the intention of offering a secure and dependable operating system for use in networking-related applications such as VPNs, routers, firewalls, and embedded devices. The Alpine Linux developer team announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.18.0.

What’s new

Linux kernel 6.1

6.1 musl libc 1.2.4

1.2.4 Python 3.11

3.11 Ruby 3.2

3.2 Node.js 20.1

GNOME 44

44 Go 1.20

1.20 KDE Plasma 5.27

5.27 Rust 1.69

Users can change the entire changelog here.

The signing of kernel modules is now implemented, but third-party modules using akms can still work because the verified modules are not enforced by default. The packages for ppc64le, x86, and x86_64 have been linked with DT_RELR, which should have resulted in smaller compiled binaries. Additionally, pre-compiled Python files (pyc) are now included in separate packages.

To save space, users can avoid installing these files by using the command:

apk add !pyc

Alpine Linux 3.18.0 is now available through software update; you can use the following command to update your system to the latest version of Alpine Linux:

apk upgrade --available

Download Alpine Linux 3.18.0

You can also download Alpine Linux 3.18.0 for a fresh installation. It is now available for aarch64, armv7, ppc64le, s390x, x86, x86_64, and armhf systems.

GET ALPINE LINUX 3.18.0