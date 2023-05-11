- Alpine Linux 3.18.0 has been released six months after Alpine Linux 3.17.0, with a couple of new features and improvements.
- Python files that have already been precompiled (pyc) are now contained in separate packages with Alpine Linux 3.18.0.
- A lot of packages have been updated, such as Linux kernel 6.1, GNOME 44, Python 3.11, KDE Plasma 5.27 and more.
Alpine Linux is a lightweight, independent, and security-focused Linux distribution. It was developed with the intention of offering a secure and dependable operating system for use in networking-related applications such as VPNs, routers, firewalls, and embedded devices. The Alpine Linux developer team announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.18.0.
What’s new
- Linux kernel 6.1
- musl libc 1.2.4
- Python 3.11
- Ruby 3.2
- Node.js 20.1
- GNOME 44
- Go 1.20
- KDE Plasma 5.27
- Rust 1.69
Users can change the entire changelog here.
The signing of kernel modules is now implemented, but third-party modules using akms can still work because the verified modules are not enforced by default. The packages for ppc64le, x86, and x86_64 have been linked with DT_RELR, which should have resulted in smaller compiled binaries. Additionally, pre-compiled Python files (pyc) are now included in separate packages.
To save space, users can avoid installing these files by using the command:
apk add !pyc
Alpine Linux 3.18.0 is now available through software update; you can use the following command to update your system to the latest version of Alpine Linux:
apk upgrade --available
Download Alpine Linux 3.18.0
You can also download Alpine Linux 3.18.0 for a fresh installation. It is now available for aarch64, armv7, ppc64le, s390x, x86, x86_64, and armhf systems.