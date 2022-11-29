AMD has released its stability-focused driver package Linux -based operating systems, AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q4.

The changelog of AMD Software: PRO Edition is short. However, the package update information is not included in it.

The successful chip-making company, AMD, has updated its PRO Edition graphics drivers on Linux systems for this quarter. The new software, dubbed AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q4, is officially supported for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 8.6, and 7.9 versions, including their clones such as AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04.4, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4.

A small changelog

AMD Software: PRO Edition flavor is similar to Nvidia’s Studio Driver option; delivering quarterly driver updates for the sake of complete stability on professional tasks on the systems. The changelog of the stability-focused driver package is rather short, consisting of fixes for a bug in the CgFX plugin in Maya and a display corruption issue:

CgFX Plug-In does not load in Maya 2023 on all-open driver

Linux Pro MGPU RHEL9.0 display corruption is seen on X11 Display Manager when connected to more than three displays

AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q4 package consists of components from both “Open” and “PRO” drivers; which are also most likely updated but not documented in the changelog.

You can use the following links to download AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q4: