Arch Linux 2022.09.03 is the first version that comes with the latest Linux kernel 5.19 series, which was released at the beginning of August.

2022.09.03 is the first version that comes with the latest Linux kernel 5.19 series, which was released at the beginning of August. The Arch Linux team is also working on a new version of archinstall, which is ready to be tested on GitHub.

Arch Linux 2022.09.03 snapshot also comes with up-to-date packages as expected in addition to archinstaller 2.5.

Arch Linux 2022.09.03, which is currently available, is powered by the latest Linux kernel 5.19 series. The project is releasing a new version every month and as expected, version 2022.09.03, released in early September, comes with Linux kernel 5.19 by default. The snapshot includes up-to-date packages that are being released and archinstall 2.5.

archinstall 2.5.1

The Arch Linux team is working on a newer version of archinstall, 2.5.1. It is currently available on GitHub for testing and brings better UI functionality, disables certain upstream checks, disables package verifications both for offline purposes but also for speeding up installations, improved btrfs subvolume definitions, improved Language selection process and information, and less intrusive password strength checks, along with bug fixes.

The October 2022 release is expected to come with the new archinstall 2.5.1 as the default installer. To update their installations, Arch Linux users can run the following command in a terminal emulator to install all the available updates:

sudo pacman -Syu