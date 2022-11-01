The developers of Arch Linux have now introduced Linux kernel 6.0 with the operating system’s latest snapshot.

Arch Linux has already received the Linux kernel 6.0 update two weeks ago; however, it was not delivered in the ISO files.

With the arrival of the new snapshot with Linux kernel 6.0, users can perform fresh installations without worrying about updating their system with another kernel.

One month after Arch Linux receives the update for Linux kernel 5.19, the operating system now gets the latest kernel in its latest ISO snapshot. Linux 6.0 was released approximately one month ago; Arch Linux is ready to deliver its hardware capabilities with its 2022.11.01 version.

Hardware-related changes

Linux kernel 6.0 had introduced many hardware-related improvements, new drivers, bug fixes, and much more. Because of the timing of this release, kernel 6.0 came with support for many next-generation Intel and AMD hardware. You can see the full details of the Linux kernel 6.0 in our extensive article.

Although the operating system was already updated to deliver Linux kernel 6.0 approximately two weeks ago, it now has an ISO file with kernel 6.0.6 for fresh installations. You can simply download and install 2022.11.01 snapshot of Arch Linux to enjoy the capabilities of Linux kernel 6.0.6.

Download Arch Linux 2022.11.01

You can use the following links to download the latest snapshot ISO:

Click here to download the Arch Linux 2022.11.01 snapshot via torrent

Click here to download the Arch Linux 2022.11.01 snapshot via mirrors

You can also use the following command to update your existing Arch Linux system with the latest components, including Linux kernel 6.0.6:

sudo pacman -Syu