There are no official GUI configuration utilities, and most system configuration is performed from the shell by editing simple text files.

Arch Linux, the distribution that many other popular distros are based on, started 2023 with a new ISO release. The new ISO utilizes the latest Linux kernel, 6.1, which was released in mid-December last year. You can find our extensive coverage of Linux kernel 6.1 here.

A couple of fixes and package updates

Arch Linux uses a rolling release system, which means that you can install Arch Linux once and keep updating it with new software versions as they become available. This newest ISO release also carries the latest versions of the components of software to the operating system, including some fixes for fast block storage devices, a locale bug, some spelling error fixes, and a fix for the ISO file itself showing up as a storage drive during the installation process.

Arch Linux is an independently developed general-purpose x86-64 GNU/Linux distribution. Arch is installed as a minimal base system that can be configured by you and assembled into your own ideal environment by installing only what is needed or desired for your own purposes.

Existing Arch Linux users can update their instances by using the following command, without the need for a fresh installation:

sudo pacman -Syu

Download Arch Linux 2023.01.01

For a fresh installation, you can download the latest ISO file from Arch Linux’s official website:

Click here to download Arch Linux ISO