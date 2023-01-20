ArchLabs Linux has received a new image that brings the latest packages to the new systems that will adopt the operating system.

The newest ISO file, ArchLabs Linux 2023.01.20, brings the dynamic window manager to the installer and brings some visual tweaks.

The ArchLabs Linux also changes the behavior of the boot process of the ISO file, which will no longer take the users to the live session.

ArchLabs Linux is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, targeting advanced users and it comes with an extensive installer software, similar to archinstall. It is a rolling distribution, which means the new packages will immediately be installed on ArchLabs Linux systems. It is developed and maintained by Matt Dobson for six years.

The new installer image of ArchLabs Linux comes with the dynamic window manager (dwm) in the installer, and the boot process from the ISO file will not take the user to a live session automatically. Dobson states that the live session was an experiment and he decided to remove it with this release. It is still possible to go into the live session with the startx command.

The new image comes with tweaked themes and it updates the ArchLabs icon set. Additionally, the Tint2 panel component has received a couple of tweaks as well. The LTS kernel option in the installer brings the Linux kernel 5.15.89-1-lts version to the system.

Download ArchLabs Linux 2023.01.20

ArchLabs Linux 2023.01.20 is now available for download from Sourceforge as well as Cloudflare. You can follow the link below to download ArchLabs Linux 2023.01.20 ISO file from Cloudflare: