Archman GNU/Linux is an Arch Linux-based distribution that features the Calamares system installer and a pre-configured desktop environment. Archman – Xfce 2020-04 stable version has been launched recently. It comes with many bug fixes and new features.

Visual files about Balıkesir-Manyas

Archman Manyas features the Pamac package manager for the easy installation of new software packages. There is a 70% centered panel at the bottom of the screen. With this panel’s smart hiding feature, the entire screen can be used. Window tasks have been grouped as icons only in the panel. In addition to this, users will see cosmetic changes like the Papirus icon that have set aside, and the Surfn Arc icon set.

In Archman Sample Files, there are information and visual files about Balıkesir- Manyas. Manyas Lake is an important site for breeding and wintering waterbirds more than 270 species. At the security sides, many bugs that have detected the previous release have been fixed.

Download Archman – Xfce 2020-04 ISO

You can download Archman – Xfce 2020-04 here.