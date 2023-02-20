- The developers of the cybersecurity-focused Linux distribution, Athena OS, have released a new ISO snapshot.
- The new release includes new hacking roles; Black Hat Omniscient and OSINT Specialist, which will be useful during penetration testing processes.
- The latest version of Athena OS comes with Linux kernel 6.1-12 zen mode and uses GNOME 43.3 desktop environment, offering a couple of themes.
Athena OS, one of the cybersecurity-focused Linux distributions has received a new ISO snapshot. The operating system, which is based on Arch Linux, is built for penetration tests, just like Kali or Parrot OS, and its latest ISO snapshot is codenamed “Parthenos”, which means “Virgin” in ancient Greek.
New hacking roles
The new ISO snapshot of Athena OS comes with new hacking roles, which will be helpful during penetration tests, including Black Hat Omniscient and OSINT (open-source intelligence) Specialist. It also integrates Hack The Box VIP contents and is packed with the OpenAI ChatGPT desktop client.
The installation process includes many options for the packages to be whether to be installed or not to be installed; users can choose to install Brave and Firefox, a couple of note-taking applications, Flameshot (screenshot software) installation, and more. It uses Linux kernel 6.1-12 zen mode and comes with GNOME 43.3 desktop environment alongside several cool themes.
Full changelog
You can see the full changelog below:
- Hacking roles: added new roles for your hacking activity:
- Black Hat Omniscient
- OSINT Specialist
- Integrated Hack The Box VIP contents for playing retired machines
- HTB Tools now manage API key, shell prompt, and target host according to the user preferences
- Implemented Tool Recipe viewer for having at hand all the productivity commands you need to improve your work
- Implemented OpenAI ChatGPT Desktop client, mainly intended for users that need to understand how a security tool works
- Implemented browser choice between Firefox and Brave
- Implemented browser quick access graphical interface to hacking web resources (i.e., Hack The Box, TryHackMe, PWNX, Offensive Security) and online tools (i.e., RevShell generator, GTFOBins, CyberChef, CrackStation) by NightTab
- Added more security bookmarks
- Implemented Penetration Testing Kit on browser
- Implemented PyWhat for identifying all you need
- Implemented Note-Taking app choice (CherryTree, Notion App Enhanced, Obsidian) and Utility app choice at installation time
- Implemented logic for automating the usage of NVIDIA driver in Xorg and Wayland for bare-metal installation
- Implemented border and borderless window theme choice
- NetworkManager integrates with OpenVPN
- Implemented Orca for improving the accessibility
- Implemented Neovim Nvchad
- Implemented mirror list for BlackArch repository
- Implemented Timeline Project application for displaying and navigating events on a timeline
- Implemented vnstat as network control monitoring
- Implemented SOF Firmware and ALSA utils
- Keyring fix at installation time to fix any future keyring issue
- Implemented GNOME shell component themes
- Added bless as HEX editor
- GNU Netcat replaced by OpenBSD Netcat
- Removed pacman -Syy where not needed
- NIST Feed disabled by default
- Removed DarkReader from the browser because it causes view issues on some websites
- Changed mouse pointer color from white to blue for Blue Eyes Samurai theme to prevent pointer hiding when overlapping a white color window (i.e., Calamares)
- Added ntfs-3g e ntfsprogs
- Fixed the Athena Welcome logo directly on its source code
- Deleted GNOME entry from the Display Manager because duplicated
- Run Tmux as the non-login shell for preventing run-once script triggering
- Changed Calamares Internet URL check to “http://www.bing.com”
- Athena Theme Tweak now changes the browser icon on the PenTOXIC menu according to the installed browser
- Deleted /usr/share/icons/default/index.theme because is not needed on GNOME 43
- Fixed Open in Terminal issue that didn’t open Kitty
- Added Flameshot as a choice in Calamares
- Created packages for each role for improving the management of security tools
- htb-update removed from the run-once script and called by the user on Athena Welcome
- Implemented help function in Athena Welcome, NIST Feed, and other Athena OS tools when no arguments are provided
- Changed PWNage menu keyboard shortcut
- Ubuntu Dock autohide issue fixed
- Fly-Pie achievement stats reset
- Implemented athena-upgrade for rolling updates
- Implemented athena-fix for managing ongoing issues
Download Athena OS “Parthenos”
You can download the latest ISO snapshot of Athena OS for x86_64 systems by clicking the link below: