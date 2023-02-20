The developers of the cybersecurity-focused Linux distribution, Athena OS, have released a new ISO snapshot.

distribution, Athena OS, have released a new ISO snapshot. The new release includes new hacking roles; Black Hat Omniscient and OSINT Specialist, which will be useful during penetration testing processes.

The latest version of Athena OS comes with Linux kernel 6.1-12 zen mode and uses GNOME 43.3 desktop environment, offering a couple of themes.

Athena OS, one of the cybersecurity-focused Linux distributions has received a new ISO snapshot. The operating system, which is based on Arch Linux, is built for penetration tests, just like Kali or Parrot OS, and its latest ISO snapshot is codenamed “Parthenos”, which means “Virgin” in ancient Greek.

New hacking roles

The new ISO snapshot of Athena OS comes with new hacking roles, which will be helpful during penetration tests, including Black Hat Omniscient and OSINT (open-source intelligence) Specialist. It also integrates Hack The Box VIP contents and is packed with the OpenAI ChatGPT desktop client.

The installation process includes many options for the packages to be whether to be installed or not to be installed; users can choose to install Brave and Firefox, a couple of note-taking applications, Flameshot (screenshot software) installation, and more. It uses Linux kernel 6.1-12 zen mode and comes with GNOME 43.3 desktop environment alongside several cool themes.

Full changelog

You can see the full changelog below:

Hacking roles: added new roles for your hacking activity: Black Hat Omniscient OSINT Specialist

Integrated Hack The Box VIP contents for playing retired machines

HTB Tools now manage API key, shell prompt, and target host according to the user preferences

Implemented Tool Recipe viewer for having at hand all the productivity commands you need to improve your work

Implemented OpenAI ChatGPT Desktop client, mainly intended for users that need to understand how a security tool works

Implemented browser choice between Firefox and Brave

Implemented browser quick access graphical interface to hacking web resources (i.e., Hack The Box, TryHackMe, PWNX, Offensive Security) and online tools (i.e., RevShell generator, GTFOBins, CyberChef, CrackStation) by NightTab

Added more security bookmarks

Implemented Penetration Testing Kit on browser

Implemented PyWhat for identifying all you need

Implemented Note-Taking app choice (CherryTree, Notion App Enhanced, Obsidian) and Utility app choice at installation time

Implemented logic for automating the usage of NVIDIA driver in Xorg and Wayland for bare-metal installation

Implemented border and borderless window theme choice

NetworkManager integrates with OpenVPN

Implemented Orca for improving the accessibility

Implemented Neovim Nvchad

Implemented mirror list for BlackArch repository

Implemented Timeline Project application for displaying and navigating events on a timeline

Implemented vnstat as network control monitoring

Implemented SOF Firmware and ALSA utils

Keyring fix at installation time to fix any future keyring issue

Implemented GNOME shell component themes

Added bless as HEX editor

GNU Netcat replaced by OpenBSD Netcat

Removed pacman -Syy where not needed

NIST Feed disabled by default

Removed DarkReader from the browser because it causes view issues on some websites

Changed mouse pointer color from white to blue for Blue Eyes Samurai theme to prevent pointer hiding when overlapping a white color window (i.e., Calamares)

Added ntfs-3g e ntfsprogs

Fixed the Athena Welcome logo directly on its source code

Deleted GNOME entry from the Display Manager because duplicated

Run Tmux as the non-login shell for preventing run-once script triggering

Changed Calamares Internet URL check to “http://www.bing.com”

Athena Theme Tweak now changes the browser icon on the PenTOXIC menu according to the installed browser

Deleted /usr/share/icons/default/index.theme because is not needed on GNOME 43

Fixed Open in Terminal issue that didn’t open Kitty

Added Flameshot as a choice in Calamares

Created packages for each role for improving the management of security tools

htb-update removed from the run-once script and called by the user on Athena Welcome

Implemented help function in Athena Welcome, NIST Feed, and other Athena OS tools when no arguments are provided

Changed PWNage menu keyboard shortcut

Ubuntu Dock autohide issue fixed

Fly-Pie achievement stats reset

Implemented athena-upgrade for rolling updates

Implemented athena-fix for managing ongoing issues

Download Athena OS “Parthenos”

You can download the latest ISO snapshot of Athena OS for x86_64 systems by clicking the link below:

Click here to download Athena OS “Parthenos”