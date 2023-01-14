Some PC users, like myself, like to squeeze every bit of performance out of the hardware in the system. This process includes software optimizations, driver updates, configuring the settings, and more. Overclocking is also mostly involved in this process; pushing a little bit higher voltage to the chips to run them at a higher frequency. Well, how much additional performance did those efforts bring to the system?

Measure the GPU performance

Basemark GPU is a benchmarking tool for GPUs, measuring the performance of the graphics processing unit to output a performance score as a number. During the process, the software renders a couple of 3D scenes to see how many frames can the GPU push in those scenes; Basemark GPU renders a couple of interesting futuristic landmarks in the air. You can easily compare your before and after results to see the performance difference after optimizing or/and overclocking your system.

Basemark GPU is a multiplatform benchmarking solution. That means you can also check the performance difference between Linux, macOS, and Windows on the same system; it is a thing that you can’t achieve with Basemark GPU’s competitor 3DMark.

Basemark GPU can measure both Vulkan and OpenGL performance, however, it cannot measure DirectX, which is a Windows-specific API. It also lacks ray tracing benchmarks. But still, it is a great tool to measure the raw horsepower of your graphics in Linux systems.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU