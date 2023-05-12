Linux is a popular operating system that is widely used for its reliability, security, and, most importantly, flexibility. One of Linux’s main benefits is the flexibility to modify and adapt the operating system to the user’s requirements. This involves selecting the best file manager for one’s particular requirements and preferences. As a result, many file managers are available for Linux, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

Here are five of the best file managers for Linux.

Dolphin

Dolphin is the default file manager for the KDE desktop environment. Dolphin is a powerful file manager offering various features and functionalities. It is known to be fast and snappy. Dolphin also supports plugins, which means you can improve it however you wish. It also offers a lot of ways to make the file manager yours, such as the ability to enable a filter bar or change which side the Places section sits on and more.

You can install Dolphin by going to the shop/installer of your distro, installing the KDE desktop environment, or using the command:

sudo apt-get install dolphin

Thunar

Thunar is the default file manager for the Xfce desktop environment. It has many functions, such as opening a terminal to the location you are currently in, bulk naming, or inverting selection. It is also known to be relatively fast, snappy, and lightweight. Thunar also supports plugins like many file managers so that you can customize it to your wishes. It is also a popular choice for people who choose a straightforward file manager with a minimalistic interface.

You can install Thunar by going to the shop/installer of your distro, installing the Xfce desktop environment, or using the command:

sudo apt-get install thunar

PCManFM

PCManFM is the default file manager for the LXDE desktop environment. PCManFM is often used on older or low-end systems that do not have the resources to operate more resource-intensive file managers because of its simplicity, speed, and ease of use. It has a similar interface to Windows file manager with the options to go back, forward, or up visible. In addition, PCManFM can run independently of the LXDE desktop environment, meaning anyone with any desktop environment can use it if they wish. It also has the advantage of seeing the full path of the folder you are currently in, making it much easier to copy it.

You can install PCManFM by going to the shop/installer of your distro, installing the LXDE desktop environment, or using the command:

sudo apt install pcmanfm

Nemo

Nemo is a free and open-source file manager that is used as the default file manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment, which is based on GNOME. Nemo, which at first forked off from Nautilus, has developed into a separate project with its own characteristics and, arguably, got even better. It supports bookmarks and user-customizable shortcuts and provides a dual-pane view, tabbed browsing, built-in search, and more. Nemo also enables extensions for further functionality, including connectivity with cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive.

You can install Nemo by going to the shop/installer of your distro, by installing the Cinnamon desktop environment, or for Ubuntu, using the command:

sudo apt install nemo

Nautilus / GNOME Files

Nautilus is the default file manager for the GNOME desktop environment. It is now known as GNOME Files. It’s made to be simple, intuitive, and easy to use. Most GNOME users prefer it for its clean and sleek look. However, it can definitely improve by adding better search functionalities as well as integrating easy keyboard navigation.

You can install Nautilus by going to the shop/installer of your distro, installing the GNOME desktop environment, or using the command:

sudo apt install nautilus