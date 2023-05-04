A virtual machine is like a separate physical machine inside your computer, complete with its own virtual hardware like CPU, GPU, memory, and storage. You can install and run an operating system on it just like you would on a real computer. The advantage is that you can run multiple operating systems simultaneously on the same physical computer by setting up more than one virtual machine. This means you can run Linux, Windows, and even other operating systems on the same machine.

Types of virtual machines

There are two types of virtual machines: system and process. System VMs simulates an entire system including its hardware and software. Process VMs however, simulates only a single process or application. In this article, you will find the best system VM software. If you are interested to know more about virtual machines, types of virtual machines and more, here is everything you need to know about VMs.

This article will explore the best free virtual machine software for Linux, including VirtualBox, Proxmox, GNOME Boxes, and more.

Best free virtual machine software for Linux

Oracle VM VirtualBox

Oracle VM VirtualBox is one of the most popular virtual machine software among all operating systems and for a good reason. VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization software that, can be installed on a Linux system and used to create virtual machines running different operating systems, such as Windows and even other Linux distributions.

VirtualBox is compatible with various guest operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and several Linux distros. It also includes features expected of a VM software like shared folders, bridged network, and copy-paste functionality between the host and the virtual environment.

Overall, VirtualBox is powerful and useful for Linux users who need to run different operating systems on a single machine. Oracle has a lot of experience working with Linux systems because of its own distro, Oracle Linux, which is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code; and can be an extra point for reliability.

GET VIRTUALBOX

VMware Workstation

VMware Workstation is another popular choice for virtualization purposes. VMware Workstation has powerful virtualization software capabilities such as snapshot and cloning functionality, the ability to set up and manage virtual machines remotely, and more. VMware Workstation is well-known for its speed, even while running applications that are heavy on resources. As a result, it is a great option for running demanding applications or several virtual machines simultaneously. If you already use VMware products like vSphere or vCloud, VMware Workstation can interact effortlessly with them, making it easier to manage your virtual machines.

GET VMWARE WORKSTATION

GNOME Boxes

GNOME Boxes is a virtualization software created primarily for Linux users who want a simple and user-friendly virtualization software, and is integrated with the GNOME desktop environment, which means that you can access it easily from the Applications menu. It is easy to install and set up and works flawlessly with Linux as it was specifically made for it. GNOME Boxes could be the easiest and most intuitive option for Linux users who are looking for a seamless and intuitive virtualization software solution.

GET GNOME BOXES

KVM

KVM, or Kernel-based Virtual Machine, is a virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware that contains virtualization extensions like Intel VT or AMD-V. The software is open source, and KVM allows users to run numerous virtual machines, each with its own virtualized hardware, such as a network card, storage, and graphics adapter. Most Linux distributions already include KVM kernel modules and userspace tools. Because of its close relationship with the Linux kernel, KVM enables high-speed and low-latency virtualization. If you are a Linux user looking for a powerful and Linux-focused virtualization solution, KVM could be a good choice.

GET KVM

Proxmox

There is a reason why Proxmox comes right after KVM as Proxmox is an open-source virtualization platform that integrates the virtualization tools KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) and LXC (Linux Containers). Proxmox supports high availability clustering, which ensures that virtual machines and containers stay operational even in the case of a hardware breakdown. Proxmox has backup and disaster recovery capabilities that make it easy to back up and restore virtual machines. Proxmox is also lightweight, making it a good choice for older hardware.

GET PROXMOX

Choosing the best virtual machine software for Linux ultimately comes down to your individual requirements and tastes. Whether performance, ease of use, or other variables are more important to you, there are a variety of virtualization solutions that can meet your requirements.

FAQs

What is a virtual machine and why would I use one on Linux?

What is the difference between free and paid virtual machine software?

Free virtual machine software generally provides the basic features for creating and running virtual machines. The paid versions, however, bring more advanced features into the package.

Is it safe to run virtual machines on Linux?

Running virtual machines on Linux is generally safe if basic security practices are followed. Virtual machines create isolated environments that enhance security by separating them from the host operating system. But it is good to keep in mind that to maintain security, keeping the virtual machine software and guest operating system up-to-date with security patches and updates is important.

Is it possible to run Windows on a virtual machine on Linux?

If you are a Linux user, you have a wide range of virtualization software options available to you, each with its own set of features and capabilities. Virtual machines for Linux also make it possible to run Windows applications and use the Windows operating system within the virtual machine while still using the Linux operating system on the host machine.

Can I use virtual machines for gaming on Linux?

It is possible to use VMs for gaming on Linux, but it is not an ideal solution due to performance limitations as games are very resource-heavy.