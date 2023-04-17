Linux is constantly gaining popularity as an operating system of choice for users who value security, privacy, and customization. While Linux can be installed on almost any laptop, not all laptops are optimized to work perfectly with it. This article lists the best laptops that come with a pre-installed Linux operating system and/or are specifically designed to provide a smooth user experience with Linux.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is Ubuntu certified as of August 2022. The certification program for Ubuntu guarantees that devices are examined to achieve the best performance, functionality, and compatibility with Ubuntu’s Long-Term Support (LTS) releases. Dell XPS 13 Plus DE has the option to come with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The newer model of the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 Plus, which is the Developer Edition product, has double the power compared to the previous version and showcases a significant visual overhaul. In addition, the style of the XPS 13 Plus has been reworked to feature a futuristic appearance that is more minimalistic. The device’s keyboard extends to the edges and has LED illumination. The touchpad is a single piece of glass along the wrist rest of the laptop, undetected to the eye, giving it the futuristic look. The price of the laptop starts from $1,499, with lots of choices to make it yours.

Specs

CPU : 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P RAM : 8 GB or 16 GB

: 8 GB or 16 GB Storage: 512 GB, up to 2 TB

512 GB, up to 2 TB GPU : Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe Display: 13.4″ 3840 x 2400

System76 Galago Pro

Galago Pro is a laptop manufactured by System76, a company that specializes in the production of Linux-based computers and develops Pop!_OS. System76 Galago Pro comes with a lightweight and durable chassis. Galago Pro’s display has a glare-resistant matte surface to keep users’ eyes relaxed during extended working hours. The laptop is specifically designed to run Linux, and users can have the laptop come pre-installed with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. System76 also offers access to its firmware, which might attract some people, especially Linux developers. The price of the laptop starts from $899 with lots of configuration choices.

Specs

CPU : 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P RAM : 8 GB, up to 64 GB

: 8 GB, up to 64 GB Storage: 240 GB, up to 4 TB

240 GB, up to 4 TB GPU: Intel UHD 620

Intel UHD 620 Display: 14.1″ 1920 x 1080

Librem 14

Librem 14 is built with hardware kill switches, PureOS operating system, and coreboot firmware to offer a secure computing experience. Librem 14’s tagline is “the first 14″ laptop designed to protect your digital life,” and the hardware kill switches are there to physically disconnect the camera and mic, including the headphone jack mic, or wireless and Bluetooth. In addition, users can write-protected BIOS and EC chips using hardware switches and detect software and hardware tampering with PureBoot and the Librem Key. On top of all that, Librem 14 comes with tamper-evident packaging, tape, and screws. The price of the laptop starts from $1,370 with many configuration choices.

Specs

CPU : 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U

Intel Core i7-10710U RAM : 8 GB, up to 64 GB

: 8 GB, up to 64 GB Storage: 250 GB, up to 2 TB

250 GB, up to 2 TB GPU: Intel UHD 620

Intel UHD 620 Display: 14″ 1920 x 1080

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a well-constructed laptop with the advantages of classic ThinkPad features and the option to get it with Ubuntu 20.04 or with Fedora 36 pre-installed. While the laptop can be delivered to users Linux-ready, some updates seem to break the webcam and the fingerprint reader. These issues can be fixed with other updates and software, and help on the forums are plenty, but it would not be fair to call it a perfect fit. Nevertheless, ThinkPad X1 Carbon can definitely be used as a Linux device. The price of the laptop starts from $1,300 with customization options possible. Another thing to keep in mind is that the RAM is soldered to the motherboard so RAM upgrades are not possible. ThinkPad X1 Carbon could be a good option for users who are not looking for the most powerful Linux device.

Specs

CPU : 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P

RAM : 8 GB, soldered

: 8 GB, soldered Storage: 256 GB

256 GB GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe

Integrated Intel Iris Xe Display: 14″ 1920 x 1200

System76 Oryx Pro

System76 Oryx Pro is a high-performance laptop produced by System76. The laptop is intended to provide developers, multimedia makers, and gamers with a powerful computing experience. The Oryx Pro is a premium laptop, and its high-end specifications and features are reflected in its pricing. The Oryx Pro’s premium price starts at $2,649 with customization options available. The Oryx Pro is an attractive option for consumers who look for a powerful and configurable Linux-based laptop. It also has the option to come pre-installed with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS with full disk encryption or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Specs

CPU : 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H

RAM : Up to 64 GB

: Up to 64 GB Storage: Up to 8 TB

Up to 8 TB GPU: Nvidia 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti

Nvidia 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti Display: 15.6″ or 17.3″ 1920 x 1080