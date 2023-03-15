The terminal provides users with a powerful tool for executing commands, changing or downloading files, and automating tasks. While there are many terminal emulators available for Linux, some stand out from the rest in terms of functionality, customization, or ease of use. Here are the 7 best Linux terminal emulators to make sure you get the most out of your machine.

Konsole

Konsole is one of the best Linux terminal emulators out there, and it comes pre-installed with the KDE desktop. It can also be downloaded on other Linux distributions. It has many customization options as well as quality-of-life features. To most users, this is their default terminal emulator.

Konsole is a strong tool for performing commands and interacting with files, in addition to its aesthetics and customization possibilities. It has advanced features like session bookmarks, command history, and terminal profiles, which allow users to save and reuse their preferred settings. With its shortcuts, for example, you can use Ctrl+Shift+N to open a new terminal tab or Ctrl+Shift+W to close the current tab and more.

Overall, Konsole is an excellent choice for users looking for a powerful and customizable terminal emulator that is also user-friendly and easy to use.

You can get Konsole here.

Xfce Terminal

Xfce Terminal is a lightweight and fast terminal emulator that is part of the Xfce desktop environment. It is designed to be simple and powerful. With it being lightweight and smooth, it performs well even with older machines. Xfce Terminal also includes several productivity features, such as support for multiple tabs and the ability to split the window vertically or horizontally. For example, Ctrl+Shift+N to open a new terminal tab or Ctrl+Shift+W to close the current tab. Users can also customize keyboard shortcuts, and Xfce Terminal supports drag-and-drop functionality for easy file manipulation. It is the perfect choice for users who prioritize performance and efficiency.

You can get the Xfce terminal here.

Alacritty

Alacritty is for those who value performance and speed overall. It is designed to be as fast as possible, using GPU acceleration and minimizing input latency. This means that Alacritty can handle high loads and large amounts of data without slowing down. It has a simple and minimalistic design.

You can get Alacritty here.

GNOME Terminal

GNOME Terminal is a popular terminal emulator that is included by default with the GNOME desktop environment. To most users, this is their default terminal emulator. GNOME Terminal supports a variety of useful keyboard shortcuts, making it easy to navigate and execute commands quickly. You can use Ctrl+Shift+N to open a new terminal tab or Ctrl+Shift+W to close the current tab, just like Xfce and Konsole. You can also customize, enable or disable your shortcuts as demonstrated:

You can get the GNOME terminal here.

Terminator

Terminator is a well-known Linux terminal emulator with advanced functionality and versatility. One of Terminator’s most notable features is its ability to split the terminal window into several panes. This capability is very handy for developers and system administrators who must work on many jobs at the same time. Users can divide the terminal vertically or horizontally and customize the size of each panel. Terminator also provides a range of customization options on top of everything it offers.

Another useful feature of Terminator is its support for unlimited scrollback. This means that users can access all the output from previous commands and sessions at any time. Do not forget to enable it by right-clicking Terminator and then selecting -> Preferences -> Profiles -> Scrolling -> Infinite Scrollback.

You can get Terminator here.

Tilda

Tilda is a popular Linux terminal emulator notable for its drop-down interface, which allows users to enter the terminal via a hotkey. It is based on the GTK toolkit and works with a variety of Linux distributions. Tilda’s convenience is one of its most significant advantages. Users can quickly access the terminal from any application using the drop-down interface, eliminating the need to navigate between windows or desktops. This is especially useful while working on many projects at the same time.

You can get Tilda here.

Guake

Guake is another drop-down terminal inspired by the drop-down terminal seen in a game called Quake. When you press the default command, F12, the terminal drops down from the top of the screen, allowing users to access it quickly and easily. This feature can be particularly useful for multitasking and quickly running commands without disrupting your workflow. Another useful feature of Guake is its customizable appearance as well as its multiple tabs.

You can get Guake here.

Which Linux terminal emulator do you think is the best, and why is it better than the others?